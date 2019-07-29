How Logitech International Surprised Investors Last Quarter

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) entered the quarter facing a few headwinds, such as currency and tariffs. Those headwinds didn't hold the company back, as it delivered solid gains on the top and bottom lines that were better than expectations.

Sales increased by 6% year over year, or by 9% on a currency-neutral basis, which was at the high end of management's guidance. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share jumped 15% over the year-ago quarter as a result of higher margins.

The stock moved about 5% higher following the earnings report, as market participants gave their approval. Two highlights from the quarter were margin performance and the strength in the gaming segment excluding sales of headsets.

Stellar margin performance

Despite the impact of tariffs on imports from China, Logitech surprised investors by increasing its adjusted gross margin by 1.4 percentage points to 37.8% compared to the year-ago quarter. The gross margin was also up sequentially by 0.8 percentage points over the fourth quarter.

Logitech demonstrated how flexible it could be in managing its cost structure. The company has a diversified manufacturing footprint that allows it to shift production around to mitigate the extra costs from tariffs. Also, the company reduced its inventory ahead of the recent tariff increases, which helped as well.

But the effect of these adjustments won't last long. Management is raising prices on some products to keep margins up through the next quarter. It's unclear how customers will respond, but management is confident in its strategy.

During the earnings call, CFO Nate Olmstead explained the broader trend that is driving the company's gross margin performance: "We're continuing to see some benefits from the portfolio mix shifts, things like [video collaboration], which grew faster than the overall company [and] have relatively higher margins. And so that helps as well."

In addition to video, the gaming category also generates higher margins than the company average. Logitech has experienced growing demand for these products in recent years.

Over the last five years, the gross margin has drifted from the mid-30s range to the high 30s. Management's long-term goal is to keep the gross margin between 36% and 40% and reinvest the extra profit from sales of higher-margin products back into product innovation.

The silver lining in the gaming results

On the surface, Logitech's largest sales category seemed to have a bad quarter, as the gaming segment posted a 1% decline in sales. This is way down from the robust growth rates investors have been used to seeing over the last few years.

However, stripping out sales of headsets, the gaming category saw a 20% year-over-year increase in sales. To be clear, this would be for products like gaming mice and keyboards.

So, what's going on with headsets?

Last year, Epic Games' Fortnite launched a battle royale game mode, which quickly gained a wide following. So many people started playing the game that sales of headsets spiked in the first quarter of 2018, which juiced Logitech's gaming sales, causing a difficult year-over-year growth comparison in the most recent quarter.