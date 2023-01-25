Logitech International Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.27b (down 22% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: US$140.2m (down 33% from 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 11% (down from 13% in 3Q 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.87 (down from US$1.26 in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Logitech International Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 16%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.7% growth forecast for the Tech industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are up 6.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Logitech International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

