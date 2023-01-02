Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Logitech International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$659m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Logitech International has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tech industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Logitech International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Logitech International are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 135%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Logitech International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Logitech International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 80% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Logitech International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

