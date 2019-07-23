Logitech (LOGI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Logitech International LOGI reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top line and the bottom line surpassed estimates and improved year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings came in at 39 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter figure of 34 cents.



Net sales of $644 million beat the consensus estimate of $638 million, and rose 6% year over year in dollars and 9% in constant currency. Revenue growth stemmed from consistent strength in Video Collaboration and Mobile Speakers, and a solid product portfolio.

Logitech International S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Logitech International S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise More

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Segmental Details



Logitech’s Gaming segment’s sales slipped 1% year over year to $134.5 million. Video Collaboration jumped 25% to $73.4 million.



Mobile Speakers business’ sales surged 47% to $50.4 million and Audio & Wearables segment witnessed 12% year-over-year growth.



Moreover, Smart Home segment witnessed growth after putting up a disappointing show in the previous quarter. Sales grew 9% to $9.9 million.



Logitech’s Creativity and Productivity business comprises four sub-business lines — Keyboards and Combos, Pointing Devices, PC Webcams, and Tablet and Other Accessories. Keyboards & Combos revenues increased slightly (0.4%) year over year, and Tablet & Other Accessories jumped 18%. However, Pointing Devices and PC Webcams dived 5% each.



Notably, the Other segment, products of which the company is currently in the process of transitioning out of, registered a whopping 427% surge in the reported quarter.



Margins & Operating Metrics



Non-GAAP gross profit rose 7% year over year to $243.4 million. Non-GAAP gross margin increased 40 basis points (bps) to 37.8%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses jumped 5.7% to $176.4 million.



Non-GAAP operating income climbed 10.7% to $67 million. Operating margin of 10.4% expanded 50 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Liquidity



As of Jun 30, 2019, Logitech’s cash and cash equivalents were $597 million compared with $604.5 million in the previous quarter.



Additionally, the company generated operating cash flow of $36.5 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $31.7 million in the prior quarter.



Guidance



Logitech reaffirmed view for fiscal 2020. The company expects the non-GAAP operating income to be $375-$385 million.



Revenue growth is anticipated within mid-high single digits in constant currency.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks



Logitech currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few top-ranked stocks in the broader Computer and Technology sector are Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS, Nikon Corp. NINOY, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Keysight, Nikon and Alibaba is projected to be 10%, 1% and 26.83%, respectively.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nikon Corp. (NINOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research