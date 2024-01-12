Logitech mice, webcams and accessories are up to 25 percent off at Amazon

New year, new... desktop setup? If you're looking for ways to spruce up your desk space without breaking the bank, it's worth taking a peek at a Logitech sale on Amazon that includes discounts on mice, webcams and other accessories. Most of us could do with a webcam upgrade (I know I could given the low-res one built into my laptop), and Logitech's Bio 300 may fit the bill. It's a Full HD 1080p webcam that's on sale for $44.85. That's a 25 percent discount, or just over $15 off the usual price of $60.

The Bio 300 has a privacy shutter, 70-degree field of view, auto-light correction function, LED activity light, built-in mono noise reducing microphone and USB-C connector. You'll be able to use the Logi Tune app to adjust color and image quality. Those concerned with sustainability may be pleased to learn it's made with 48 percent post-consumer recycled plastic too. The slightly speckled plastics help give the webcam a fresh look.

One other product that caught our eye in the sale is the Pebble 2 M350s mouse . That's on sale for $25, which marks a record low. The wireless mouse usually costs $30. The Pebble 2 is available in black, white or a fetching rose to match the aforementioned webcam. It too is built with at least 58 percent certified post-consumer recycled plastic .

This low-profile mouse has quiet clicking sounds and is highly portable, making it a good fit for those who move around with their laptops. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 and the Logitech Bolt receiver, and it's able to pair with up to three devices (you can switch between them using a button on the base). The middle button is customizable and supports shortcuts. Logitech says the Pebble 2 M350s will run for up to two years before you have to change the battery.

