Logitech's new 'Pen' is a rechargeable stylus for classroom Chromebooks

Logitech has launched a new stylus called the Logitech Pen designed specifically with K-12 students in mind. It will work with touchscreen Chromebooks that support the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) standard and is Works with Chromebooks certified. Google backed the initiative in 2018 and joined other supporters like Intel and Lenovo in their quest to create an open active stylus standard, and a bunch of manufacturers has released USI-compatible Chromebooks over the years since then.

The Logitech Pen works with various models across brands, namely Lenovo, Acer, HP, Asus and Samsung. Michele Hermann, Vice President of Mobility and Head of Education Solutions at Logitech, said in a statement: "Given that students and educators are increasingly using Chromebooks as an everyday tool in schools and at home, we created the Logitech Pen to unlock the full potential of Chromebooks in the classroom."

The Logitech Pen has a silicone grip, non-slip design and comes in a size that even children can hold comfortably. Its active tip features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity — that's the same pressure levels as the Surface Slim Pen 2 — and can simulate writing on paper more closely than a stylus with a rubber tip or a finger can. As per the standard, the Logitech Pen doesn't need to be paired beforehand, so students can just pick it up and use it.

The Pen's battery can last for up to 15 days with regular school use and can be charged using a standard USB-C Charger. And, since it's designed for students, it's also spill-proof and has military-grade drop protection of up to four feet. It will be available this month from resellers in the United States and select markets for $65.