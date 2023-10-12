Logitech reveals an accessory kit for Sony's PS5 Access controller
Preorders are open now for the accessibility-focused peripheral.
Sony will soon release , which it designed to . The $90 peripheral comes with a variety of customization options in the box, and there are four 3.5mm ports that people can use to connect third-party accessories to the controller.
Logitech has teamed up with Sony to for the controller. It includes eight buttons and triggers you can plug into the peripheral. These include two small and two large buttons with mechanical switches, two light-touch buttons and two variable trigger controls. These are all configurable on the console to best meet a player's needs. The kit includes labels with PS5 symbols that you can attach to the buttons and triggers, along with mats and velcro ties to keep everything in place.
The Adaptive Gaming Kit, which will be available in January, . Logitech previously . Since both console platforms' accessibility controllers use industry-standard 3.5mm connectors, the Xbox variant of Logitech's kit should be compatible with the Access controller. Still, perhaps you'd prefer stickers with PlayStation symbols to help keep track of what's what.
Meanwhile, Sony has at the accessible packaging for the upcoming peripheral. It designed the packaging so that you can open it with one hand by pulling loops from either side. The company said that the components are placed in a single layer to make it easy to identify them.
The Access Controller will be available on December 6. Pre-orders are open at the .