Logitech warns on FY 2022 outlook after pandemic-boosted FY 2021

Logitech keyboards are seen in the computer shop in Zenica
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Computer goods maker Logitech International on Monday warned operating income for fiscal 2022 will drop back from a 2021 boom driven stoked by demand for mice and keyboards for work and leisure at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating income for fiscal 2022, measured under non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP), is expected to be between $750 million and $800 million, the Swiss-U.S. company said. That's down from the $1.1 billion it now expects for fiscal 2021, a fraction up from a previous estimate of $1.05 billion.

Sales for fiscal 2022, measured in constant currency terms, will be about flat - plus or minus 5%. For fiscal 2021, Logitech raised its sales growth forecast to about 63% in constant currencies, up from the 57-60% range it previously expected.

In January, Logitech reported a more than three-fold jump in quarterly adjusted operating income, benefiting from the pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories.

Sales at the company, which makes mobile speakers, keyboards, mice and video conferencing devices, increased 85% to $1.67 billion in the third quarter, which has traditionally been the company's biggest sales period.

The company also said on Monday its expectations of long-term sales growth in constant currency have increased to 8% to 10%, up from high-single digits and that its non-GAAP operating margin target has improved to between 14% and 17%, up from 11% to 14%.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: An 'industry custom' - Little-known fees help Japan trust banks dominate profitable niche market

    When Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd stopped using Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd as its stock transfer agent last year, the lender slapped it with a roughly $4 million termination fee, according to two people familiar with the matter. The break fee - 2,000 yen ($19) per shareholder - is a little-known practice among Japan's biggest trust banks when they lose a client in the shareholder record-keeping business, multiple insiders say. Insiders say this arrangement keeps a profitable business in the hands of a few big trust banks because newcomers balk at the cost.

  • HSBC takes extra security over Iceland Foods after refinancing of debt

    Lender HSBC has taken additional security over some Iceland Foods’ property and various trademarks. The move comes after a wider refinancing of its debt this month, and it includes three leaseholds and three freeholds. The bank can, in case of insolvency, take over the assets, sell them and use the proceeds to repay the loan. A spokesperson for Iceland said the move was a standard refinance of existing debt, and has no impact on the wider business or finance. The frozen food chain issued another tranche of bonds worth £250m earlier this month to refinance £170m of existing bonds due in 2024 and repay £20m of debt that is due in July this year. The deal follows a much larger £2.7bn offering by the new owners of Asda, which encountered massive demand from investors. Iceland has access to about £180m of cash following the refinancing and net debt of more than £700m. Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, has defended this month the grocer’s decision to keep £40m of taxpayer support after bumper sales for the supermarket since the start of the pandemic. He argued that the business rates relief went towards making shops Covid-secure and hiring more staff to keep up with demand for online delivery. Walker also said the firm bought out its foreign shareholder and it needed cash for the transaction. Supermarkets and other stores allowed to stay open during lockdown have agreed to hand back around £2bn between them.

  • Buy the Dip in Asia Stocks After Yield-Led Drop, Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest slump in Asian stocks since March hasn’t shaken the faith of strategists, who recommend buying regional cyclical shares on expectations of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic.Growth can offset rate risks, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. team including Timothy Moe wrote in a note Monday, saying they prefer value cyclicals and short versus long duration ideas. Sanford C. Bernstein and Oanda Asia Pacific Pte see Asian stocks weathering a global surge in sovereign bond yields to stay ahead of their U.S. peers in 2021.“We stay constructive on regional equities with modest downside risk from higher rates/volatility likely to create buying opportunities on corrections,” the Goldman strategists wrote. “We would not expect as sharp an equity reaction now unless yields rise more significantly or the Fed signals changes.”Despite its 3.7% plunge on Friday, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has outperformed the S&P 500’s advance this year by about three percentage points. Asia’s economic revival is predicted to outdo the U.S.: the region’s emerging and developing economies are poised for more than 8% growth in 2021, almost twice as fast as a basket of advanced nations including the U.S., International Monetary Fund projections show.“Asia should lead global equities this year,” said Rupal Agarwal, Asia quantitative strategist at Sanford C Bernstein in Mumbai. The region is recovering the strongest, and rising Treasury yields would be more supportive of a rotation to Asian value stocks, she said.The MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 1.2% as of 11:43 a.m. in Tokyo on Monday, taking its increase this year to 4.6%.Sovereign yields have jumped on the risk of faster inflation as economies accelerate. While higher long-term borrowing costs can dull the appeal of equities, some strategists say the U.S. is more exposed than Asia because its stock market is costlier and has more growth shares, such as technology firms.There may be some short-term downward pressure on the MSCI Asia Pacific index, but in the medium term it’s likely to outperform, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. Unlike tech-heavy North American counterparts, Asia Pacific markets are dominated by cyclical industries, which stand to benefit from the acceleration in the global recovery, he said.‘Diversified Approach’However, the picture isn’t uniform across Asia. North Asia is the most sensitive to growth, while select Southeast Asian markets are more sensitive to rates, Goldman strategists wrote in their Monday note.They upgraded Asia’s energy and insurance sectors to overweight given the stronger reflationary backdrop, while lowering internet and media to neutral in order to trim duration risk.Over the next 12 to 18 months, earnings outlooks are likely to be boosted by a solid Asian recovery, Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, wrote in a note.“A more diversified approach, both in terms of geography and sector, should help investors to navigate the upcoming bout of market volatility,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia markets stage rebound after last week's rout

    Equities rose in Asia on Monday as investors took a breather following last week's heavy selling, with a drop in US Treasury yields giving markets some much-needed stability, while the passage of Joe Biden's stimulus through the House provided some cheer.

  • Twilio nears deal to invest up to $750 million in Syniverse: WSJ

    The investment will be announced on Monday, which could be followed by a merger between telecommunications services company Syniverse and a special-purpose acquisition company to take it public, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. There is no guarantee that Syniverse, backed by private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc will go public, either through a SPAC deal or an IPO, the Journal added. For Syniverse, the Twilio deal involves a commercial arrangement that would send a significant amount of business its way, the newspaper said.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • From dreams of the presidency to 'Flyin' Ted': How Ted Cruz became the most ridiculed senator in US politics

    Ted Cruz wanted to be the first Cuban-American president but his trip to Cancun in Mexico might have eradicated his chances.

  • Gold is So Rip-Snortin’ Cheap!

    Ok, we admit it with respect to last week’s piece “Gold’s Near-Term Brush with the 1600s”: we were a bit dubious about the 1600s potentially getting teased. To be sure as a broad-term 2Gold bull, penning negatively about price hardly is pleasant. But we’re guided by what the numbers are and as to what then generally occurs when said numbers are what they are.

  • SEC Suspends Trading In 15 Stocks Over Social Media Concerns

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading in 15 companies on Friday, citing questionable trading and social media activity. What Happened: In a statement, the SEC said that the suspension is part of the agency's ongoing effort to prevent attempts to exploit investors amid market volatility spinning around the so-called meme stocks such as GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME). "Today's action follows the recent suspensions of the securities of numerous other issuers, many of which may also have been targets of apparent social media attempts to artificially inflate their stock price," the official release said. Melissa Hodgman, acting director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said, “We proactively monitor for suspicious trading activity tied to stock promotions on social media and act quickly to stop that trading when appropriate to safeguard the public interest. We also remind investors to exercise caution and do their diligence before investing generally, including in companies promoted on social media.” Why It Matters: The SEC order states that none of the issuers has filed any information with the SEC or OTC Markets, where the companies’ securities are quoted, for over a year. Under federal law, the agency can suspend trading in stock only for 10 days and generally prohibit a broker-dealer from soliciting investors to buy or sell the stock again until certain reporting requirements are met. The stocks that were suspended are: Bebida Beverage Co. (OTC: BBDA) Blue Sphere Corporation (OTC: BLSP) Ehouse Global Inc. (OTC: EHOS) Eventure Interactive Inc. (OTC: EVTI) Eyes on the Go Inc. (OTC: AXCG) Green Energy Enterprises Inc. (OTC: GYOG) Helix Wind Corp. (OTC: HLXW) International Power Group Ltd. (OTC: IPWG) Marani Brands Inc. (OTC: MRIB) MediaTechnics Corp. (OTC: MEDT) Net Talk.com Inc. (OTC: NTLK) Patten Energy Solutions Group Inc. (OTC: PTTN) PTA Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTAH) Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC: DKGR) Wisdom Homes of America Inc. (OTC: WOFA) This follows the recent suspension of the following stocks for similar reasons: Bangi Inc. (OTC: BNGI) Sylios Corp. (OTC: UNGS) Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Affinity Beverage Group Inc. (OTC: ABVG) All Grade Mining Inc. (OTC: HYII) SpectraScience Inc. (OTC: SCIE) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report (UPDATE)Tesla Stops Taking Orders For Base Versions Of Model Y: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • J&J’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared For Emergency Use In US

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults. Shares rose 1.6% in after-hours trading on Feb. 26. According to the FDA, J&J’s (JNJ) single-dose vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants, beginning 28 days after administration. The US regulator’s decision was based on a Phase 3 study that demonstrated that the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease. “This milestone follows a year of incredible work and unprecedented collaboration with health leaders around the world – all of whom shared a goal of bringing a single-shot vaccine to the public,” said J&J CEO Alex Gorsky. Following the FDA decision, J&J has started shipping the vaccine to the US and targets the delivery of more than 20 million doses in March, and 100 million doses by the end of June. The company expects to produce 1 billion doses globally this year. “We believe the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a critical tool for fighting this global pandemic, particularly as it shows protection across countries with different variants,” said J&J’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels. “A vaccine that protects against COVID-19, especially against the most dire outcomes of hospitalization and death, will help ease the burden on people and the strain on health systems worldwide.” The US drug maker has also filed a European Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency as well as emergency use listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization for its COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, J&J plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA later in 2021. Shares of JNJ are up 10% over the past three months, and the stock scores a bullish Strong Buy Street consensus rating. That’s with 10 Buy ratings versus only 1 Hold rating. Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $189.90 indicates almost 20% upside potential lies ahead. Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford on Jan. 26 lifted the stock’s price target to $183 from $158 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing improving growth potential. “We view 2021 as financially de-risked. We believe J&J's growth algorithm (4-5% revenue, 7-8% EPS growth) is intact, and we continue to believe the multiple can expand with consistent execution,” Bedford wrote in a note to investors. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks) Related News: Beyond Meat Posts Mixed 4Q Results; Street Says Hold Moderna 4Q Revenues Jump To $571M On Back Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Rise 4% Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Plug Power To Invest $290M To Set Up Largest Green Hydrogen Plant In North America Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report Humana, Mercy Partner On Virtual Health Service Access Expansion; Street Says Buy Rocket Gains 6.8% On Special Dividend Announcement After A Blowout Quarter

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Crypto Exchange INX to Raise C$25M, List on TSVX for ‘Added Credibility’

    The exchange made history last year by conducting an initial public offering (IPO) on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • A Better Breed of DOGE? Developers Release New Core With Faster Synch Speed

    Developers are trying to teach an old DOGE some new tricks.

  • Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks

    The Biden administration announced a slew of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program today, which aims to help "the smallest businesses" and women and minority-owned businesses, according to a...

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A new rule is about to make PPP loans more generous for businesses without employees

    The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without employees. Companies and nonprofits without employees have always been eligible for PPP loans. The new rule expected from the SBA will instead base loan amounts off of sole proprietors’ gross income, significantly expanding the amount of money for which they are eligible.

  • Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support to Brave U.S. Yield Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has been under siege from rising Treasury yields and buoyant crude prices. But technicals may offer some support.The peso slumped to its lowest level in six months last week following an extension of coronavirus-led curbs in the nation and delays in vaccine rollouts. The 10-year Treasury yield’s surge to 1.6% added to the bearish sentiment.Still, losses have been limited to near the dollar-peso’s 200-day moving average so far, spurring hopes that the barrier may hold at least in the near term. The pair’s relative strength index, a momentum indicator, is in the overbought territory, providing further support to the Philippine currency.Still, expectations that U.S. yields will rise further is keeping sentiment cautious toward the peso. Especially after the rout in emerging market assets on Friday brought back memories of the 2013 taper tantrum among investors.“How U.S. yields evolve from here and the broad USD picture will be the key driver of USD/PHP,” said Irene Cheung, an currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. She sees the peso at 48.30 per dollar at the end of the quarter.The peso is among Southeast Asia’s worst performing currencies this year. It’s declined 1.1% so far this month to 48.59 as global funds sold $171 million Philippine stocks during this period.Inflation FocusTechnical factors supporting the peso are likely to come into focus once again on Friday, when February inflation data is due. If price pressures quickened, this could erode the nation’s real yields and weigh on the currency.Comments from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno that the rise in the nation’s consumer prices is temporary will also be put to the test. A Bloomberg survey forecasts inflation quickened to 4.8% in February, which would be the fastest since December 2018.“Rising inflation has pushed Philippines’ real rates into the negative territory,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia currency research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Depressed real rates and elevated real effective exchange rate is a negative for the PHP,” he said, adding that the peso may fall toward 45.50 per dollar this year.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 1: Australia home loans, 4Q company operating profit and inventories, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Japan manufacturing PMI, South Korea trade balance, Indonesia CPI, Thailand business sentimentTuesday, March 2: RBA policy decision, Australia building approvals and 4Q BoP current account balance, net exports of GDP, New Zealand 4Q terms of trade, Japan jobless rate and 4Q capita spending, South Korea industrial productionWednesday, March 3: Australia 4Q GDP, New Zealand building permits, China Caixin services PMIThursday, March 4: Australia retail sales and trade balance, RBNZ Governor. Orr speaks, South Korea CPI and 4Q GDP, BNM policy decision, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, March 5: New Zealand 4Q volume of all buildings, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPIFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.