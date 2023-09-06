Logitech's Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse use more recycled plastic

Logitech's original Pebbles are reliable, affordable and portable — all the things you want in a simple computer accessory (and some of the reasons the Logitech Pebble M350 is a great productivity mouse). Now, Logitech has announced the Pebble 2 collection, featuring the Pebble Mouse 2 M350 and Pebble Keys 2 K380.

One of the biggest changes for the Logitech Pebble 2 collection is its more environmentally friendly production. According to the accessories maker, its new keyboard, the Pebble Keys 2 K380s is made of a minimum of 49 percent recycled plastic, while the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is built of at least 58 percent recycled plastic. However, these figures only look at the products themselves and exclude the packaging and printed wiring assembly.

The second-generation iteration of the M350 also includes a customizable middle button that you can set to do anything from sending an emoji to bringing you to a favorite app — with the Keys 2 K380 including similar shortcuts. Logitech claims its keyboard is on the quieter side, so if you like hearing that strong click-clack as you go, this might not be the one for you. Pebble 2 Combos are available as general add-ons or specifically for Mac users if you want to refresh your whole setup.

Logitech emphasizes that its five color options (shades of blue, white, rose, graphite and sand) "defy boring." To further drive home this point, the company even made a Spotify playlist of the same name with bumpy songs like Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa — do with that what you will.