LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days

It looks like LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

LogMeIn's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, LogMeIn stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of $75.91. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. LogMeIn paid out a disturbingly high 281% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's good to see that while LogMeIn's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see LogMeIn's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 40% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 2 years ago, LogMeIn has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid LogMeIn? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with LogMeIn's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy LogMeIn today.

