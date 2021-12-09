Logs show increased police presence at TCAPS schools

Dec. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police Department logs show several instances of increased police presence at schools between 7 and 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday.

The increased presence in the mornings at Traverse City Area Public Schools is in response to five "copycat" threats of violence made in Grand Traverse County in the wake of a fatal school shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County last week, Noelle Moeggenberg, the county prosecutor, told the Record-Eagle on Tuesday.

Traverse City Patrol Services Division Lt. Erich Bohrer said police were trying to make their presence known around city-area schools to mitigate copycat threats and make sure everyone felt safe going to school.

"I would agree that if there's a presence of police in the area, it would definitely affect the outcome of that nature. I can't say it'd prevent it," he said, speaking about police preventing threats.

"We're doing everything in our power to take care of and mitigate any of those situations," Bohrer added.

Bohrer also said Monday was a snow day for many local schools schools. He said he was not aware of any issues on the first day back to school.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.