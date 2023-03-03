Logwin Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Logwin (ETR:TGHN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €2.26b (up 22% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €72.2m (up 15% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 3.2% (down from 3.4% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: €25.09 (up from €21.80 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Logwin Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 21%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 11%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 19% p.a. on average during the next 2 years compared to a 2.2% decline forecast for the Logistics industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Germany.

The company's shares are down 1.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Logwin (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

