Lois Brown, 92, stabbed to death in southeast Topeka. Stephanie L. Miller, 43, arrested

A woman was being held Monday morning in connection with the stabbing death Sunday afternoon of 92-year-old Lois Brown in southeast Topeka's Highland Park area, authorities said.

Stephanie Lorraine Miller, 43, of Topeka, was booked at 2:25 a.m. Monday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records showed she was being held without bond in connection with first-degree murder.

Police investigated Sunday after putting up yellow Crime Scene tape around the area just north of Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2535 S.E. Ohio Ave. Ohio runs north and south and is located five blocks east of S.E. Adams Street.

When was the homicide reported?

Police were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the scene, where medical personnel found Brown deceased, said police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

Further details weren't being released.

Monasmith asked anyone with information regarding the case to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigations bureau at 785-368-9400.

He said anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.

