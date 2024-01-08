Lois Thielen: Watch out for biased polls

Pick an issue and there's sure to be a poll on it.

Politics, religion, history, etiquette, even foods and eating habits--there's nothing a poll hasn't asked the public about at some time.

It seems every other news story in print, online or on television cites a poll which proves the author's point. No matter which side is being taken, there's a poll somewhere proving that side is the right choice.

Unfortunately far too many of the polls quoted don't cite who did the poll, when it was conducted, which sector of our population was interviewed, how many [people were polled or what questions were asked. All of these variables can shape a poll into basically whatever the source of the poll wants.

Polls have been around since the 1930s when poll founder George Gallup correctly predicted the outcome of a local election in Iowa in 1932. In 1935 her released the results of his first national political poll, leading to a March 1936 TIME magazine article endorsing polls as "probably as accurate a sample of public opinion as is available."

But if polls aren't conducted properly, they come up with inaccurate or distorted conclusions, as an episode of the children's animated cartoon "Arthur" so well portrays.

In the relevant episode, Artur's friend Binky wasn't happy with a poor grade he received on a math test. He complained the test was too hard. Arthur responded he didn't think it was so hard and that he had received a good grade on it. Then their mutual friend Brain suggested that Binky do a poll to see what other students thought.

Unfortunately Brain didn't give any pointers on how to conduct a poll, so Binky the next day announced most of the people he'd polled had agreed with his opinion of the test. But it turned out Binky had asked his baby sister, kids going to other schools and even his parents about a test they had not taken. Brain told Binky he could only ask fellow students who had taken the test for their response to be valid.

So Binky set out to do the poll again. What he didn't tell Brain was that he was looking for the right answer and if they answered correctly, they would receive a candy bar. Brain found out and told Binky bribery could not be a part of the polling process, nor could he indicate a preference for a certain response.

This is a simplified portrayal of how polls can be skewed to a desired result and how poll takers manipulate the variables to produce a desired answer. For example, in a poll of what voters consider the most important issues off a campaign, the poll taker lists several issues instead of asking those interviewed which issues they consider most important. In a written poll during the 2020 election, I crossed out the five issues chosen by the poll taker (which I was supposed to rank in order) and wrote my own list of issues, none of which were included on the provided list. By not allowing an interviewee a real choice of issues, they manipulate their subjects into saying the poll taker's issues are the real issues.

Polls also are doctored by polling very few people, by choosing an area or group known to heavily favor or oppose an issue and by the demographics of the group. Are they a true cross section of the population or a carefully chosen group--mostly college educated or mostly people over 65 or mostly Roman Catholic--that will produce the desired response?

It's important to find out who is doing the poll, how many people took part in the poll, when it was conducted and what the poll's purpose was. Was the poll done by a research group or a politician or a special interest group? A research group will be more focused on simply gaining information, compared to someone seeking a certain response.

Polls can be valuable tools in determining public opinion or reactions to issues. But they must maintain transparency instead of becoming a propaganda tool. The public must question the source of the poll before accepting its findings as fact or the poll no longer is useful and can even be harmful.

— This is the opinion of Times Writers Group member Lois Thielen, a dairy farmer who lives near Grey Eagle. Her column is published the first Sunday of the month.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Lois Thielen: Watch out for biased polls