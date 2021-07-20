Loki costume designer reveals 7 hidden details in the show's costumes you never noticed

Loki costume designer reveals 7 hidden details in the show's costumes you never noticed
Jacob Sarkisian
·5 min read
Richard E. Grant Classic Loki horns
Richard E. Grant plays Classic Loki. Disney Platform Distribution

  • Insider spoke to "Loki" costume designer Christine Wada ahead of the show's final episode.

  • Wada revealed several Easter eggs in the series' costumes, including a nod to Enchantress.

  • Other Easter eggs include a Loki weaponizing a Fabergé egg and a tie-bar made from Loki armor.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

One of the Loki bandits uses a Fabergé egg as a weapon

Loki Faberge Egg
Prisoner Loki uses a Fabergé egg as a flail. Disney Platform Distribution

Christine Wada told Insider that in the scene in the variant Loki's bowling alley hideout when the Loki variants battle, the prisoner Loki used a Fabergé egg as a weapon. Specifically, they use it as a form of a medieval flail.

"We kept trying to find...famous things that have been lost in history," Wada said. "And one of them was the Fabergé egg — well, a couple of Fabergé eggs I think have gone missing, but I made that into his weapon. That was pretty fun."

Vote Loki's tie-bar is the same as a plate from Loki's armor in 'Thor'

Vote Loki tie bar armour
Vote Loki's costume features a callback to "Thor." Disney Platform Distribution/Paramount Pictures

In the same sequence, we see Vote Loki, who has an Easter egg of his own. This Loki, the leader of the Loki bandits who eventually gets his hand bitten off by Alligator Loki, wears a tie-bar.

This tie bar is actually a really neat callback all the way to the start of Loki and Tom Hiddleston's MCU journey.

"In the tie bar, I tried to echo the shapes from one of the 'Thor' armor engravings, so it's the same engraving from some of the 'Thor' armor that makes his tie bar," Wada said.

That's right. Vote Loki's tie bar is actually a plate of armor from Loki's costume way back in 2011's "Thor."

The Minutemen's costumes have Escher optical illusion patterns woven into them

Loki minutemen costumes
The Minutemen's costumes are all slightly different. Disney Platform Distribution

While the Loki variants all had different costumes, the Minutemen had very similar costumes as they were dressed in the uniform of the Time Variance Authority.

Wada said that famous graphic artist Maurits Cornelis Escher's optical illusions art influenced these outfits.

"I'm not sure that anybody has picked up on the Escher op-art, sort of [a] Harlequin pattern I did on the Minutemen," Wada said, noting that although they wear uniforms, each Minuteman has a slightly different costume.

"Really early on in the design, I was thinking about...the mind games of visuals and so each Minuteman has the black and the brown in a different place. It's Harlequin-ed throughout."

There's a nod to Enchantress in Sylvie's costume

Loki Sylvie Enchantress
Sophia Di Martino plays Sylvie. Disney Platform Distribution

While Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie hasn't officially been confirmed as Enchantress in the show, Wada told Insider that "there is a little nod to the history there."

"It was more just trying to find things that were classic to that whole Loki world. So we were using the gold and the gold neck piece," Wada said. "We were trying to echo shapes that have been in that world of Loki comics."

Young Sylvie's costume features some of the writing from older Sylvie's sword

Young Sylvie costume Sylvie sword
Young Sylvie's costume features the same writing as Sylvie's sword. Disney Platform Distribution

Young Sylvie, although only featured in two short scenes, also wore a costume with a neat little Easter egg.

When Young Sylvie is playing in Asgard, just before she's taken by Ravonna Renslayer and the TVA agents, she is wearing an Asgardian costume that features some engraved writing down the front of her costume.

This is the same writing as the one on older Sylvie's sword, as seen in episode three.

Richard E. Grant chose the largest Loki horns possible

Richard E. Grant Classic Loki horns
Richard E. Grant plays Classic Loki. Disney Platform Distribution

One of the biggest pleasures to come out of Loki so far has been Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki.

And Wada agreed, telling Insider that his costume was a lot of fun to make. Grant was involved in the costume making process and he even got to choose his own Loki horns.

"I remember when we were talking about horns. I had several different sizes of horns for him to try on just to sample shapes and he, of course, chose the largest ones possible, which is great," Wada said.

"Not everybody would want to, or would be able to, work with that. But, of course, he can work with everything."

Grant was sad not to have a muscle suit, but his cape featured seven yards of fabric

Richard E. Grant Classic Loki cape
Classic Loki's cape was something to behold. Disney Platform Distribution

But while Grant clearly had a ball donning his enormous Loki horns and playing such a fun character, the Oscar-nominated actor was disappointed he didn't get to wear a muscle suit like a lot of other superhero actors.

"He was a little sad that he didn't get to have a muscle suit, but but we gave him a cape instead and he was like 'Alright!' And he sure worked with that," Wada said.

"It became his superpowers. We made it out of a lot of vintage fabrics and there's like seven yards of fabric in that cape."

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

    Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo are fans, too.

  • Strictly Come Dancing: Greatest Dancer winner joins professional dancer line-up

    Poland's Jowita Przystal is one of four new additions to the BBC One's team of professional dancers.

  • Meet The 25-Year-Old Designer Turning Tablecloths & Tea Towels Into “High-Fantasy” Corsets

    No trend has stolen the sartorial spotlight in 2021 quite like corsets. It began with the wildly popular Regency-era series Bridgerton causing a 123% spike in searches for the constrictive silhouette, in the four-week span following its December release alone. Then there were the celebrity sightings, with Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Jordan Alexander, and more taking the trend out for a spin. A bevy of red carpet and runway appearances later, and the corset is the trend of 2021. But it was well befo

  • US forces almost accidentally invaded Nigeria under Trump, book claims

    Daring SEAL Team 6 rescue almost turned into invasion

  • Leaked letters show AstraZeneca vaccine commitment not as Thailand claimed

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -AstraZeneca Plc has told Thailand it should be able to supply around 6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per month, leaked correspondence showed, contradicting assertions by Thai officials that the government is owed 10 million. Thailand's push for 10 million monthly doses comes as it considers imposing vaccine export curbs on Thai-manufactured vaccines to shore up domestic supplies, a move that could create problems for its neighbours, some of which are battling similar or more severe coronavirus crises. But a June 25 letter by AstraZeneca to Thailand's health minister showed that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had offered to supply just 5-6 million doses a month to Thailand from a local plant, or one third of the amount produced by its partner Siam Bioscience, which is owned by Thailand's king.

  • Families lay to rest loved ones after deadly Baghdad blast

    Families laid to rest loved ones Tuesday who were killed in a deadly bombing that claimed at least 30 lives just hours earlier in a busy market in Iraq's capital. The funerals were held for the victims of the blast the night before in a crowded market in Sadr City, a Baghdad suburb. Iraq's military said it concluded an investigation into the bombing and found it was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated an explosives-filled vest in the middle of a popular market.

  • Wall Street plunges as Delta variant sparks fears

    The Dow plunged more than 700 points Monday as fears of the fast-spreading Delta variant sparked a broad sell-off on Wall Street, sending investors seeking safety to the bond market. Investors worried about the strength of the economic recovery as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant feeds a surge in new infections and deaths, nearly exclusively among unvaccinated people. In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated. “If you're unvaccinated, you are not protected. So please, please get vaccinated now. It works. It's safe, it's free, it's convenient. You know? This virus doesn't have to hold you back any longer.” The Dow ended the day down 2%, its worst day in nearly 9 months. The S&P 500 lost 1.6%. The Nasdaq shed the least, falling 1%. Investors – fearing another round of shutdowns - placed bets on stay-at-home stocks like exercise bike maker Peloton, streaming device maker Roku and e-signature company DocuSign. Concerns that the Delta variant could derail a broader economic recovery especially hit economically sensitive stocks hard. Travel-related stocks like United and Carnival lost more than 5%. Investors fled to the safety of Treasuries, driving down the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to lows not seen since February. Those falling yields yanked down interest rate-sensitive bank stocks. JPMorgan Chase lost more than 3%.

  • LOKI’s TVA Headquarters Is a Real Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia

    The large, science-fiction-esque Time Variance Authority building in Loki is actually a real life hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, which you can visit. The post LOKI’s TVA Headquarters Is a Real Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 26 of the most daring outfits celebrities have ever worn to the Cannes Film Festival

    Some celebrities wear sheer dresses and corsets at the Cannes Film Festival, and others opt for oversized suits.

  • Crowdfunding Saves Japan’s Ghibli Museum in Record Time

    A crowdfunding campaign in Japan has raised money to save the Ghibli Museum, which came dangerously close to closing due to the pandemic. The post Crowdfunding Saves Japan’s Ghibli Museum in Record Time appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Hao Nguyen Shows How Powerful Photography Leads to Healing

    Hao is the winner for the healing category for the 2021 All Out Photography Awards. “Since it was difficult to express it on my own, I wanted to visualize healing through others…” The 2021 All Out Photography Awards offered a platform for photographers to express the issues confronted by the LGBTQ community. Hao Nguyen is a Chinese-Vietnamese photographer.

  • Colorful combat comic No One Left to Fight is coming back for round 2

    No matter what they say, there are always more enemies and battles to overcome in this series from writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Fico Ossio.

  • From Man Ray to Jeff Koons: 80 Pieces of Artist-Made Jewelry Are Going on Sale at Sotheby’s

    The London-Based Louisa Guinness Gallery is bringing the rare collectibles Stateside for a selling exhibition this August.

  • Step Inside a Historic Paris Apartment That Brims With Charming Details and Antique Pieces

    An immovable piano set the tenor for the home