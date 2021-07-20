Loki costume designer reveals 7 hidden details in the show's costumes you never noticed

Richard E. Grant plays Classic Loki. Disney Platform Distribution

Insider spoke to "Loki" costume designer Christine Wada ahead of the show's final episode.

Wada revealed several Easter eggs in the series' costumes, including a nod to Enchantress.

Other Easter eggs include a Loki weaponizing a Fabergé egg and a tie-bar made from Loki armor.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

One of the Loki bandits uses a Fabergé egg as a weapon

Prisoner Loki uses a Fabergé egg as a flail. Disney Platform Distribution

Christine Wada told Insider that in the scene in the variant Loki's bowling alley hideout when the Loki variants battle, the prisoner Loki used a Fabergé egg as a weapon. Specifically, they use it as a form of a medieval flail.

"We kept trying to find...famous things that have been lost in history," Wada said. "And one of them was the Fabergé egg — well, a couple of Fabergé eggs I think have gone missing, but I made that into his weapon. That was pretty fun."

Vote Loki's tie-bar is the same as a plate from Loki's armor in 'Thor'

Vote Loki's costume features a callback to "Thor." Disney Platform Distribution/Paramount Pictures

In the same sequence, we see Vote Loki, who has an Easter egg of his own. This Loki, the leader of the Loki bandits who eventually gets his hand bitten off by Alligator Loki, wears a tie-bar.

This tie bar is actually a really neat callback all the way to the start of Loki and Tom Hiddleston's MCU journey.

"In the tie bar, I tried to echo the shapes from one of the 'Thor' armor engravings, so it's the same engraving from some of the 'Thor' armor that makes his tie bar," Wada said.

That's right. Vote Loki's tie bar is actually a plate of armor from Loki's costume way back in 2011's "Thor."

The Minutemen's costumes have Escher optical illusion patterns woven into them

The Minutemen's costumes are all slightly different. Disney Platform Distribution

While the Loki variants all had different costumes, the Minutemen had very similar costumes as they were dressed in the uniform of the Time Variance Authority.

Wada said that famous graphic artist Maurits Cornelis Escher's optical illusions art influenced these outfits.

Story continues

"I'm not sure that anybody has picked up on the Escher op-art, sort of [a] Harlequin pattern I did on the Minutemen," Wada said, noting that although they wear uniforms, each Minuteman has a slightly different costume.

"Really early on in the design, I was thinking about...the mind games of visuals and so each Minuteman has the black and the brown in a different place. It's Harlequin-ed throughout."

There's a nod to Enchantress in Sylvie's costume

Sophia Di Martino plays Sylvie. Disney Platform Distribution

While Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie hasn't officially been confirmed as Enchantress in the show, Wada told Insider that "there is a little nod to the history there."

"It was more just trying to find things that were classic to that whole Loki world. So we were using the gold and the gold neck piece," Wada said. "We were trying to echo shapes that have been in that world of Loki comics."

Young Sylvie's costume features some of the writing from older Sylvie's sword

Young Sylvie's costume features the same writing as Sylvie's sword. Disney Platform Distribution

Young Sylvie, although only featured in two short scenes, also wore a costume with a neat little Easter egg.

When Young Sylvie is playing in Asgard, just before she's taken by Ravonna Renslayer and the TVA agents, she is wearing an Asgardian costume that features some engraved writing down the front of her costume.

This is the same writing as the one on older Sylvie's sword, as seen in episode three.

Richard E. Grant chose the largest Loki horns possible

Richard E. Grant plays Classic Loki. Disney Platform Distribution

One of the biggest pleasures to come out of Loki so far has been Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki.

And Wada agreed, telling Insider that his costume was a lot of fun to make. Grant was involved in the costume making process and he even got to choose his own Loki horns.

"I remember when we were talking about horns. I had several different sizes of horns for him to try on just to sample shapes and he, of course, chose the largest ones possible, which is great," Wada said.

"Not everybody would want to, or would be able to, work with that. But, of course, he can work with everything."

Grant was sad not to have a muscle suit, but his cape featured seven yards of fabric

Classic Loki's cape was something to behold. Disney Platform Distribution

But while Grant clearly had a ball donning his enormous Loki horns and playing such a fun character, the Oscar-nominated actor was disappointed he didn't get to wear a muscle suit like a lot of other superhero actors.

"He was a little sad that he didn't get to have a muscle suit, but but we gave him a cape instead and he was like 'Alright!' And he sure worked with that," Wada said.

"It became his superpowers. We made it out of a lot of vintage fabrics and there's like seven yards of fabric in that cape."

Read the original article on Insider