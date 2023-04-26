Lokken denied again for early release, working outside prison grounds

Apr. 25—EAU CLAIRE — Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken will serve the remaining two years of his prison sentence for stealing more than $625,000 from taxpayers between 2011 and 2013, an Eau Claire County judge ruled this week.

Judge Jon Theisen on Monday denied Lokken's efforts to seek an early release from prison. It was the second such decision in 18 months. In 2021, Theisen denied a geriatric early release petition for Lokken, who will turn 76 in June.

Lokken's argument for his early release petition this time cited progress he has made in rehabilitation, education and treatment, according to court records.

In his second petition, Lokken said he was granted community custody status and transferred to the Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield in January 2021. Lokken said he was a tutor and intake worker while he was at the Prairie du Chein Correctional Facility, and for the past 18 months has been working at Opportunities Inc., a community rehabilitation program in Fort Atkinson, which is off site from the Thompson Correctional Center.

In his second petition, Lokken said he planned to move to Florida upon his release from prison and live with his wife.

Lokken was sentenced by Theisen in January 2016 to 9 1/2 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for his role in the theft. He is scheduled to be released from prison on June 13, 2025.

Lokken's 9 1/2 -year total prison term was four consecutive prison sentences of five years, 1 1/2 years, 1 1/2 years and 1 1/2 years.

Theisen ruled this week that Lokken has not served the applicable percentage of his confinement in prison because he hasn't even begun serving the last of the four consecutive prison terms. Thiesen found that "therefore the issue of sentence adjustment is moot."

The criminal cases were tied to thefts prosecutors knew about at the time, but further investigation by Eau Claire police showed Lokken, the county's elected treasurer for 37 years, and Kay Onarheim, his top assistant who worked in the treasurer's office for 34 years, stole a total of $1.39 million of taxpayers' money from 2001 through their retirements in 2013.

Story continues

Lokken pleaded no contest in November 2015 to eight felonies — five counts of theft and three counts of misconduct in office — for his role in the embezzlement scandal that rocked the county. Onarheim pleaded guilty in October 2015 to the same eight charges.

The pair concealed the money they stole by changing figures in reports about delinquent tax payments — money the county didn't necessarily expect to receive, the police investigation revealed.

In March 2016, Theisen sentenced Onarheim to eight years in prison followed by nine years of extended supervision.

Court records indicate that Lokken still owes about $530,000 in restitution.