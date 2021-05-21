Lokken files geriatric petition, seeks early release from prison

May 21—EAU CLAIRE — Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken, convicted in 2015 of stealing more than $625,000 from taxpayers between 2011 and 2013, is seeking an early release from his prison sentence through a geriatric petition.

Lokken filed the petition in March. State law allows an inmate to seek a modified sentence through a geriatric petition if he is at least 65 years old and has served at least five years of his prison sentence.

Lokken turns 74 on June 7. In January 2016, Judge Jon Theisen sentenced Lokken to 9 1/2 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for his role in the theft.

Lokken is scheduled to be released from prison on June 13, 2025.

The state Department of Corrections' Program Review Committee considered the petition and ruled May 4 that "public interest would be served" by modifying Lokken's prison sentence.

The committee said Lokken's age, non-assaultive offenses, lack of other criminal history and anticipated supervised release conditions would reduce his risk to public safety.

The committee referred the petition to Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen, who presided over Lokken's sentencing.

Theisen has set an Aug. 12 hearing to consider Lokken's early-release petition.

In his petition, Lokken — for the first time — has expressed responsibility for his crime.

"As the county treasurer, the responsibility for what happened falls completely on me. I understand I am responsible and I accept that fully," he said.

"I have worked very hard to come to terms with this, and I continue to work to improve my awareness, responsibility and accountability for everything I have done and will continue to do," Lokken said.

"When I was first convicted, I was in denial, and now understand I have culpability and accept this fully," he said.

The DOC's Program Review Committee asked Lokken several questions concerning his geriatric petition for early release.

Following are the questions and Lokken's responses:

Would the public be served by a sentence modification?

"Prior to my conviction, I was involved in many volunteer activities. I would like to continue volunteering and offering my services to the community in which I reside. I will not need any monetary support or help from any organizations, nor will I need employment since I am retired with a pension."

How would Eau Claire residents react to your release?

"I have maintained relationships with some members of the Eau Claire community while incarcerated, and I will focus on continuing to foster those relationships first. As I become acclimated to being back in Eau Claire, I will be able to re-establish a positive reputation through my volunteer commitments and continuing to live in the community as a productive member."

What are your means to support yourself financially upon release from prison?

"I have a pension and Social Security, which provides adequate income for me to have an apartment, food, clothes, and other needs to be met."

Is your pension in jeopardy due to this conviction?

"My pension is not in jeopardy due to my conviction, and my wife has been maintaining the finances for me and with me since incarcerated. We have a savings plan which will support both households (Lokken's wife lives in Florida), and she is committed to supporting me through this transition. We have been married 53 years, and we have a solid financial plan."

Though the criminal cases were tied just to thefts prosecutors knew about at the time charges were filed, further investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department showed that Lokken, the county's elected treasurer for 37 years, and Kay Onarheim, his top assistant who worked in the treasurer's office for 34 years, stole a total of $1.39 million of taxpayers' money from 2001 through their retirements in 2013.

Lokken pleaded no contest in November 2015 to eight felonies — five counts of theft and three counts of misconduct in office — for his role in the embezzlement scandal that rocked the county. Onarheim pleaded guilty in October 2015 to the same eight charges.

The pair concealed the money they stole by changing figures in reports about delinquent tax payments — money the county didn't necessarily expect to receive, the police investigation revealed.

In January 2016, Theisen sentenced Lokken to 9 1/2 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for his role in the theft. Less than two months later, Theisen sentenced Onarheim to eight years in prison followed by nine years of extended supervision.

In January 2020, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a bipartisan bill that allows local and state governments to use up to 25% of the Wisconsin Retirement System money of public employees convicted of stealing public funds to pay back damages from their crimes. The law stemmed from a resolution passed by the Eau Claire County Board in March 2018 requesting such a law change, as state retirement funds previously were shielded from such actions.

However, the law doesn't apply retroactively, so Eau Claire County can't recoup any of Lokken's retirement money as a result.