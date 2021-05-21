Lokken files geriatric petition, seeks early release from prison

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·4 min read

May 21—EAU CLAIRE — Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken, convicted in 2015 of stealing more than $625,000 from taxpayers between 2011 and 2013, is seeking an early release from his prison sentence through a geriatric petition.

Lokken filed the petition in March. State law allows an inmate to seek a modified sentence through a geriatric petition if he is at least 65 years old and has served at least five years of his prison sentence.

Lokken turns 74 on June 7. In January 2016, Judge Jon Theisen sentenced Lokken to 9 1/2 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for his role in the theft.

Lokken is scheduled to be released from prison on June 13, 2025.

The state Department of Corrections' Program Review Committee considered the petition and ruled May 4 that "public interest would be served" by modifying Lokken's prison sentence.

The committee said Lokken's age, non-assaultive offenses, lack of other criminal history and anticipated supervised release conditions would reduce his risk to public safety.

The committee referred the petition to Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen, who presided over Lokken's sentencing.

Theisen has set an Aug. 12 hearing to consider Lokken's early-release petition.

In his petition, Lokken — for the first time — has expressed responsibility for his crime.

"As the county treasurer, the responsibility for what happened falls completely on me. I understand I am responsible and I accept that fully," he said.

"I have worked very hard to come to terms with this, and I continue to work to improve my awareness, responsibility and accountability for everything I have done and will continue to do," Lokken said.

"When I was first convicted, I was in denial, and now understand I have culpability and accept this fully," he said.

The DOC's Program Review Committee asked Lokken several questions concerning his geriatric petition for early release.

Following are the questions and Lokken's responses:

Would the public be served by a sentence modification?

"Prior to my conviction, I was involved in many volunteer activities. I would like to continue volunteering and offering my services to the community in which I reside. I will not need any monetary support or help from any organizations, nor will I need employment since I am retired with a pension."

How would Eau Claire residents react to your release?

"I have maintained relationships with some members of the Eau Claire community while incarcerated, and I will focus on continuing to foster those relationships first. As I become acclimated to being back in Eau Claire, I will be able to re-establish a positive reputation through my volunteer commitments and continuing to live in the community as a productive member."

What are your means to support yourself financially upon release from prison?

"I have a pension and Social Security, which provides adequate income for me to have an apartment, food, clothes, and other needs to be met."

Is your pension in jeopardy due to this conviction?

"My pension is not in jeopardy due to my conviction, and my wife has been maintaining the finances for me and with me since incarcerated. We have a savings plan which will support both households (Lokken's wife lives in Florida), and she is committed to supporting me through this transition. We have been married 53 years, and we have a solid financial plan."

Though the criminal cases were tied just to thefts prosecutors knew about at the time charges were filed, further investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department showed that Lokken, the county's elected treasurer for 37 years, and Kay Onarheim, his top assistant who worked in the treasurer's office for 34 years, stole a total of $1.39 million of taxpayers' money from 2001 through their retirements in 2013.

Lokken pleaded no contest in November 2015 to eight felonies — five counts of theft and three counts of misconduct in office — for his role in the embezzlement scandal that rocked the county. Onarheim pleaded guilty in October 2015 to the same eight charges.

The pair concealed the money they stole by changing figures in reports about delinquent tax payments — money the county didn't necessarily expect to receive, the police investigation revealed.

In January 2016, Theisen sentenced Lokken to 9 1/2 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for his role in the theft. Less than two months later, Theisen sentenced Onarheim to eight years in prison followed by nine years of extended supervision.

In January 2020, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a bipartisan bill that allows local and state governments to use up to 25% of the Wisconsin Retirement System money of public employees convicted of stealing public funds to pay back damages from their crimes. The law stemmed from a resolution passed by the Eau Claire County Board in March 2018 requesting such a law change, as state retirement funds previously were shielded from such actions.

However, the law doesn't apply retroactively, so Eau Claire County can't recoup any of Lokken's retirement money as a result.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

    President Joe Biden has found himself out of step with parts of the Democratic base.

  • Lady Gaga had a 'psychotic break' after sexual assault left her pregnant

    The star says she had a "psychotic break" after being attacked by a male record producer.

  • Elon Musk says bitcoin can shake off its bad climate reputation if top miners prove they're using green energy

    The billionaire was responding to Ark Invest's director of research, Brett Winton, about how bitcoin mining can foster the adoption of renewables.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer who raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    During Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," the 35-year-old singer described being raped when she was 19.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictNobody won the 11-day Israel-Gaza battle, but 230 dead Palestinians and 12 dead Israelis clearly lost

  • The Daily Beast editor who resurfaced Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying past slams Candace Owens' op-ed against the model

    Editor Marlow Stern called Candace Owens "a truly terrible person," pointing out Owens has "mocked" Kurt Cobain's and Anthony Bourdain's suicides.

  • Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years, with U.S. President Joe Biden pledging to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations urging renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. Israeli aerial bombardment of the densely populated enclave killed 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, wounded more than 1,900 and damaged critical infrastructure and thousands of homes. In Israel, 12 people were killed and hundreds treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Georgia among top states for twisters this year, outpacing several in ‘tornado alley’

    The state’s most destructive twister was an EF-4.

  • Footage shows troopers stunning, hitting, and dragging a Black man before his death. Police initially claimed he died in a car crash.

    The body-camera footage was released two years after Ronald Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody.

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show Joe Biden with White House press secretary has been altered twice

    A 2013 viral image that was altered to show Biden groping a reporter has resurfaced, except this time, with Jen Psaki's face. It's twice manipulated.

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."

  • What the IDF's past special-ops missions reveal about how Israel takes out Hamas' rockets and tunnels

    "The Israelis are top-notch, easily among the top five special-operations communities in the world," a former Delta Force operator told Insider.

  • Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future

    The world's largest truck and bus maker is charting an ambitious zero-emission future and says it's not that far off - despite higher costs and the current lack of support infrastructure. Daimler AG's truck division says it plans to shift most of its vehicle development resources to zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and predicts that battery and hydrogen-powered trucks could be competitive with diesels on cost later this decade. Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum on Thursday underlined the company's big plans for hydrogen, even though the technology is not as close to practical use as batteries and vehicle costs remain high.