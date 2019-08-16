Is Lok'nStore Group (LON:LOK) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Lok'nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Lok'nStore Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at January 2019 Lok'nStore Group had debt of UK£42.2m, up from UK£28.7m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£11.2m, its net debt is less, at about UK£31.0m.

A Look At Lok'nStore Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Lok'nStore Group had liabilities of UK£5.57m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£62.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£11.2m and UK£2.26m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling UK£54.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Lok'nStore Group has a market capitalization of UK£153.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Lok'nStore Group's net debt is 4.1 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. However, its interest coverage of 1k is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. If Lok'nStore Group can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 17% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Lok'nStore Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.