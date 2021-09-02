Can Lok'nStore Group Plc's (LON:LOK) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Lok'nStore Group's (LON:LOK) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Lok'nStore Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lok'nStore Group is:

2.9% = UK£3.6m ÷ UK£123m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.03.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Lok'nStore Group's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Lok'nStore Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 7.0%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 3.9% seen by Lok'nStore Group was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

With the industry earnings declining at a rate of 3.3% in the same period, we deduce that both the company and the industry are shrinking at the same rate.

past-earnings-growth
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lok'nStore Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lok'nStore Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 107%,Lok'nStore Group's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Lok'nStore Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Lok'nStore Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 59% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Lok'nStore Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 4.2%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, Lok'nStore Group's performance is quite a big let-down. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

