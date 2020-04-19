What Is Lok'nStore Group's (LON:LOK) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Lok'nStore Group (LON:LOK) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 44% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 27% over a quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 7.9% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Lok'nStore Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 45.01 that there is some investor optimism about Lok'nStore Group. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.1) for companies in the real estate industry is a lot lower than Lok'nStore Group's P/E.

Lok'nStore Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Lok'nStore Group maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 71% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Lok'nStore Group's Balance Sheet

Lok'nStore Group has net debt worth 19% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Lok'nStore Group's P/E Ratio

Lok'nStore Group's P/E is 45.0 which is way above average (13.5) in its market. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Lok'nStore Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 31.2 to 45.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.