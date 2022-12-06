Lola Luna guilty of murder in stabbing death of Syanna Puryear-Tucker

A teenager who stabbed to death another teen during a fight last year was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder.

Lola Luna, 17, was taken into custody after the Kitsap County Superior Court jury’s verdict was read.

In convicting Luna of murder, jurors rejected her contention that she was defending herself when she stabbed 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker 24 times during a fight in Luna’s front yard on Jan. 30, 2021. Video taken by Luna’s boyfriend of the fight showed Luna holding an open knife behind her back when Puryear-Tucker threw the first punch. The two girls exchanged blows, with Puryear-Tucker punching and Luna stabbing.

Luna, who had been out of custody and on house arrest on $100,000 bail, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30. Judge Bill Houser ordered her held without bail.

Syanna Puryear-Tucker

The jury of 12 white men took about a day to reach their verdict – half a day Monday and half a day Tuesday.

Jurors found Luna not guilty of first-degree murder, the most serious count, but convicted her on two different types of second-degree murder.

The Zoom feed showing the verdict maxed out at 500 and spectators packed the courtroom where the jury was delivered. Twice Houser admonished spectators to control their emotions, and when somebody called after Luna as officers led her away, Houser said: “Anyone want to admit to just saying that? I didn’t think so.”

Luna was tried as an adult and turns 18 this month. If she receives a sentence keeping her in custody beyond her 25th birthday she will begin serving her time with the state’s juvenile justice authority until she turns 25. After that, she would be transferred to the state Department of Corrections prisons for the remainder of her sentence.

In their final pitch to jurors, prosecutors said that for some, fights are a part of growing up, but even when making those “dumb choices there are still rules.” Fear of losing a fight, especially in front of one’s social media followers, is not the same as fear of being killed.

Story continues

Lola Luna

“When you walk away with bumps and bruises and your opponent, who was unarmed, walked away with 24 stab wounds and dies, that’s no longer a fight, that’s a murder,” Deputy Prosecutor Joe Lombardi said.

Arguing that Luna had no choice but to defend herself, attorney John Kannin told jurors that prosecutors should have never filed charges against Luna. Further, saying police and prosecutors were blaming the survivor when Puryear-Tucker’s choices caused her own death, Kannin called the state's case a classic example of gaslighting.

“They are trying to get you to believe something is true when it really isn’t true,” Kannin said, emphasizing that Puryear-Tucker hit Luna in the head 33 times. “If (Luna) didn’t do what she did, she could be in some assisted living facility sucking soup out of a straw.”

Testimony highlighted the conflicts between the teenage girls, who didn’t know each other personally save for social media but whose disagreements ended up in real-life fights and extreme violence.

It also showed the delay in getting a critically-injured Puryear-Tucker to adequate medical attention, which required she be flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Instead, the friend that drove Puryear-Tucker and her newborn baby to fight Luna drove her to the old St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, which was in the process of shutting down and moving to Silverdale.

Testimony found the conflict between the two girls started over the summer when Luna beat up another girl at the Kitsap Mall. Puryear-Tucker had that girl contact Luna and challenge her to another fight so that Puryear-Tucker could instead go to Luna’s house to fight.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Lola Luna guilty of murder in stabbing death of Syanna Puryear-Tucker