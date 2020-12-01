Lola Red Adds VP of Operations to Team in 2020, Reports Nearly 50% Growth

Over last six months of pandemic, Agency navigated significant obstacles to bring on additional team members + clients

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lola Red, a leading, Minneapolis- and Denver-based, digital public relations agency amplifying greatness, today announced an update to its business operations, including the addition of several new team members, including senior talent, and a number of new consumer brands to its client roster in the consumer electronics (CE), hospitality, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and luxury goods industries.

Skylar Werde has joined the team as Integrator and Vice President of Operations. Additional team members have also been brought on in Lola Red's PR, Digital, Social and Pro divisions.

In his new role, Werde is responsible for the strategic planning, growth and overall well-being of the agency. As the Integrator, he will work lockstep with the Visionary (Walsko) and leadership team to maximize and optimize all functions of the business from internal to delivery. Prior to Lola Red, he had the opportunity to lead BridgeWorks, a generational consulting firm specializing in generational dynamics and communications, for six years.

"I'm thrilled to be, in part, leading Lola Red through these strange and uncertain times," said Werde. "Our focus in 2020 has really been the re-definition of our brand, revising our core values to reflect what matters to us most and developing new programs and campaigns that cut through the noise of this year's unprecedented news cycle. Here at Lola Red, we're proud to announce growth despite the current state of the world and I stand by the incredible team we've built to make it through this year stronger than ever."

Over the past six months, the agency has reported a retention rate of 85% and increased its client roster by an additional 49%, successfully maneuvering the changes the marketing industry has faced mid-pandemic.

New and recent client additions include:

  • Finley's Barkery - Minneapolis-based dog treats giving 50% of net-profits back to support initiatives that help those with disabilities

  • Miko - India-based robots that educate, engage and entertain kids through playful, conversational learning

  • Reverie - Detroit-based luxury beds that go beyond adjustable to provide the ultimate custom sleep system

  • RollinGreens - Boulder-based leader in frozen, clean label, plant-based alternatives that are chef-led

  • SOAR - St. Paul-based division of LeafLine Labs, offering premium CBD products for healthy bodies and minds

  • Sonny's BBQ - Orlando-based mission-driven restaurant company spreading the hearty spirit of barbecue with nearly 100 locations across the Southeast U.S.

"This year has been tough for creative agencies everywhere, including unforeseen challenges in managing teams remotely, fostering culture in the midst of a pandemic, and being uncomfortable with uncertainty and change," said Alexis Walsko, CEO & Visionary. "We've really had to analyze our business and - despite losses in early Q2 - we've gained insight into how we can strategically grow our agency moving forward. I am inspired by our recent successes, humbled by lessons learned and even more motivated to continue to push the industry forward with our unique blend of digital PR."

For information on Lola Red or to discuss partnership opportunities, contact Liz Joseph at liz@lolared.com.

About Lola Red and Lola Pro:
Lola Red is a dynamic, integrated PR, social and digital agency located in Minneapolis and Denver. Founded by Alexis Walsko in 2002, the agency was rooted on results and service with the spirit and strategy to help clients make an impact on their business. Lola Red serves clients across multiple industries including: consumer electronics, technology, health and wellness, fashion and beauty, CPG, franchise, food and beverage, hospitality and non-profit industries. Lola Red is certified as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information on Lola Red, visit www.lolared.com or follow Lola Red on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The agency's sports marketing division, Lola Pro, amplifies athlete's time in the spotlight through integrated brand partnerships, media relations, community relations and social/digital strategies. Lola Pro also works with companies and brands across various industries to help them achieve objectives utilizing professional athletes. For more information on Lola Pro, visit www.lolapro.co or follow Lola Pro on Instagram and Twitter.

