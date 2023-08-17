Lollapalooza cell phone theft ring busted by undercover officers: CPD
Undercover officers spotted at least one person appearing to steal cellphones. Police then tracked them to another location where the phones were dropped off.
Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.
Suicide deaths for people between the ages of 10 and 24 are estimated to have dropped 8.4% in 2022, the CDC says.
Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods are currently down to a new record low price of $140.
Investors are pricing in a rate cut and no recession.
Fisker has revealed more details about the Alaska electric pickup including battery sizes, acceleration, projected range and more.
"If you’re fat, you’re supposed to try to not be," Ivy Snitzer said.
Acuña is on pace to found the 35-homer, 75-steal club, but another number shows his ascent into the stratosphere of historic hitters.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Google will stop supporting Assistant on smartwatches running Wear OS 2 in the near future. If you rely on Assistant on an older device, you might want to upgrade to a newer model soon.
Valve just dropped a Steam Client Beta update that finally introduces a sought-after feature. The Steam Remote Play service will now offer 4K support, providing a series of presets to allow gamers to find the perfect high-res settings for preferred titles. Prior to this update, 4K was still possible when playing remotely, but it required plenty of experimentation with settings and didn’t always work right.
Snapchat's My AI feature, an in-app AI chatbot launched earlier this year with its fair share of controversy, briefly appeared to have a mind of its own. "My Snapchat AI posted a random 1 second story and isn't replying to me AND IM FREAKED OUT," posted one user, @RyanJKrul on X (formerly Twitter). Did Snapchat Ai just add a picture of my wall/ceiling to their Snapchat story?
YouTube is bringing Sunday Ticket subscribers six new updates ahead of the NFL season, including student plans, monthly payment plans, live chat/polls, real-time NFL highlights in YouTube Shorts, multiview and the “Key Plays” feature, which tracks the most important plays in the game. The student discount is the most notable since fans — particularly DirecTV users -- highly requested it since the service offered one when it had the rights to Sunday Ticket. YouTube didn’t share how much money students will save but told them to keep an eye out for updates.
An activist group called Blade Runners has started removing or disabling the cameras that send British drivers a fine if they enter London in an old car.
A popular TikTok trend has people seemingly floating in mid-air — and social media is wondering, “How did they do that?”
Tweetdeck (now called X Pro), a version of Twitter (X) used by social media pros, journalists and others, has become part of the paid Blue subscription.
Today, Apica announced it has acquired Logiq.ai to help expand beyond purely testing into post-production monitoring, an approach that should enable companies to improve their synthetic dataset based on the application's behavior in production. Jason Haworth, chief product officer at Apica, says the company helps test applications using synthetic data, a dataset that mimics real-world use cases, in a variety of situations, including checks on smart devices, set top boxes, APIs and other back-end protocol sets like database protocols.
Target looks to take a more muted approach to how it merchandises its stores for Pride Month.
X, formerly Twitter, has started rolling out a new feature for paid users to show off some of their posts through a new 'Highlights' tab. The social network updated its Blue/X Premium support page to include details about the highlights feature. "Feature your best posts by Highlighting those posts and they’ll appear on your profile in a dedicated tab," the description of the feature said.