Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Could Be 47% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (ARS, Millions) AR$29.8b AR$37.8b AR$50.5b AR$63.6b AR$69.2b AR$73.4b AR$76.9b AR$80.0b AR$82.7b AR$85.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.06% Est @ 4.84% Est @ 3.98% Est @ 3.38% Est @ 2.96% Present Value (ARS, Millions) Discounted @ 23% AR$24.3k AR$25.1k AR$27.3k AR$28.1k AR$24.9k AR$21.5k AR$18.4k AR$15.6k AR$13.1k AR$11.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AR$209b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 23%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AR$85b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (23%– 2.0%) = AR$419b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AR$419b÷ ( 1 + 23%)10= AR$54b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AR$264b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$6.7, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 23%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.908. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Basic Materials market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, we've compiled three additional factors you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does LOMA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

