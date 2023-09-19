Lombardo joins Republican governors in demand to Biden on border questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Joe Lombardo joined other Republican governors in signing a letter calling for the Biden administration to provide “accurate, detailed, and thorough data” about U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

The letter, sent to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, was signed by 25 Republican governors. It seeks information on who is crossing the border, where it’s happening, how asylum applications are being processed and whether they are being deported.

“Analysts estimate the annual net cost of illegal immigration for the United States at the federal, state, and local levels is at least $150.7 billion,” the letter says. “States are forced to provide financial, educational, and medical support to migrants entering our country illegally– support that is skyrocketing in cost due to record inflation and the unprecedented influx of migrants into our states. The financial impact on the states is staggering, and it is our hardworking citizens who shoulder that burden.”

FULL LETTER: 25 Republican governors’ letter to Biden

While only Republican governors signed the letter, it includes a statement from the mayor of New York City, Democrat Eric Adams. Republicans say it’s not a partisan issue.

“Your administration can no longer ignore simple facts that threaten our citizens’ public safety and strain their public resources,” the governors say. “Since you have taken office, there have been over 5.8 million illegal crossings at the southern border. In addition, your Customs and Border Protection agency estimates 1.6 million crossers have evaded apprehension.”

During an 8 News Now campaign debate in May of 2022, Lombardo — then sheriff of Clark County — and his Republican primary opponents spoke on the topic of illegal immigration. As his opponents went on the attack, calling him “Sanctuary Joe,” Lombardo countered, “I am the only one standing at this podium that has removed anybody that has committed crimes associated with being undocumented and illegal within the state of Nevada,” Lombardo said.

He also challenged his opponents that there was a direct correlation between crime and illegal immigration.

In Oct. 2019, the ACLU called on Metro to stop using ICE detainers saying they were unconstitutional. Sheriff Lombardo agreed to end the practice. The detainers allowed people to be held an additional 48 hours so ICE could pick them up if they did not have legal status.

In the debate, Lombardo was the only one of the five Republicans who stopped short of committing to send National Guard troops to the border. He argued that the money would dry up quickly and interfere with other needs for the National Guard within Nevada’s borders.

The letter was signed initially by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. Additional signatories include: Gov. Mike Dunleavy (AK), Gov. Kay Ivey (AL), Gov. Sarah Sanders (AR), Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL), Gov. Brian Kemp (GA), Gov. Kim Reynolds (IA), Gov. Brad Little (ID), Gov. Eric Holcomb (IN), Gov. Tate Reeves (MS), Gov. Mike Parson (MO), Gov. Jim Pillen (NE), Gov. Doug Burgum (ND), Gov. Chris Sununu (NH), Gov. Joe Lombardo (NV), Gov. Mike DeWine (OH), Gov. Kevin Stitt (OK), Gov. Henry McMaster (SC), Gov. Kristi Noem (SD), Gov. Bill Lee (TN), Gov. Greg Abbott (TX), Gov. Spencer Cox (UT), Gov. Glenn Youngkin (VA), Gov. Jim Justice (WV), and Gov. Mark Gordon (WY).

