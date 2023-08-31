Lomita teen's alleged killer tried as minor
A grieving mother demands justice after learning that her son's alleged killer will be tried as a minor.
A grieving mother demands justice after learning that her son's alleged killer will be tried as a minor.
Google-owned Fitbit is facing a trio of privacy complaints in the European Union which allege the company is illegally exporting user data in breach of the bloc's data protection rules. The complaints target Fitbit's claim that users have consented to international transfers of their information -- to the US and elsewhere -- arguing the company is forcing consent from users which does not meet the required legal standard. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) lays out a set of rules for how local users' information can be used, including requiring data processors to have a valid legal basis for processing people's data and setting controls on data exports.
*OK, not all, but lots of really good ones — and these are the cream of the crop.
From chic, sleek models to no-frills analog stalwarts, these options are sure to please.
Bader found out that he'd been waived at the same time as fans.
Keep the peace and improve your listening experience with these top-rated TV 'phones.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Manhattan federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are separately investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project that is described internally as a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter. WSJ reported in July that Tesla board members were investigating potential misuse of company resources on the project, known as "Project 42," and whether Musk was personally involved. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Souther District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, WSJ's sources said.
Google announced Wednesday that its Ai-empowered SGE program is expanding into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
The Pac-12's uncertain future and the ACC's potential expansion has delayed any significant decisions on the College Football Playoff.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
Sennheiser has packed its impressively immersive Ambeo technology in a soundbar that's similar in size to the Sonos Beam, but it costs nearly twice as much.
Thieves nabbed several new vehicles off a Ford factory holding lot, many of which have ended up in the hands of unsuspecting buyers across the country.
Making smart financial moves and finding the right personal loan lender may make it possible for you to qualify for a personal loan after bankruptcy.
Salesforce stock jumped after the software giant reported second quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations across the board.
Questions about ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's ability to comply with European privacy rules are in the frame again after a detailed complaint was filed with the Polish data protection authority yesterday. The complaint, which TechCrunch has reviewed, alleges the U.S. based AI giant is in breach of the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) -- across a sweep of dimensions: Lawful basis, transparency, fairness, data access rights, and privacy by design are all areas it argues OpenAI is infringing EU privacy rules. Another suggestion, therefore, is that OpenAI has overlooked another requirement in the GDPR to undertake prior consultation with regulators (Article 36) -- since, if it had conducted a proactive assessment which identified high risks to people's rights unless mitigating measures were applied it should have given pause for thought.
Snag this drugstore find while it's in stock.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.