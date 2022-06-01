Lompoc fire chief arrested, charged with felony domestic violence after Cambria incident

May 31—Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch has been placed on administrative leave after she was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence following an incident in Cambria, according to officials on Tuesday.

Welch, 55, was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail at 11:42 p.m. Sunday, according to records. A sheriff's official did not immediately respond to requests for information, although prior to her arrest, sheriff's dispatch logs show deputies responded to a report of spousal abuse in the 7200 block of Moonstone Drive. The report was the only domestic violence-related dispatch in Cambria on Saturday, according to logs.

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro confirmed Welch was placed on paid leave following an incident over the weekend in San Luis Obispo County but did not provide details.

"As this matter is an ongoing criminal and administrative investigation, the city of Lompoc will not issue further comment at this time," Albro said.

Lompoc officials hired Welch, who was previously in Golden, Colorado, as the city's first female fire chief on Aug. 9, 2021, and held a swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 17.

A criminal complaint has not been filed at Superior Court, although logs show she is scheduled to appear before a judge at 8 a.m. June 14.