Lompoc man accused of brandishing gun at Cambria Christmas Market faces 5 charges

An 18-year-old man from Lompoc who was arrested Dec. 15 after allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening another man at the Cambria Christmas Market has been arraigned on several charges and ordered to a bail hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth.

Also, a preliminary hearing for Andreas N. Costa is set for Jan. 5, Dobroth said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the entrance gate of the popular holiday light display and market, which was packed with attendees, including children.

Complaints filed Dec. 19 in Superior Court by the DA’s Office and heard at the arraignment Dec. 21 allege that Costa “did willfully and unlawfully threaten to commit a crime which would result in death or great bodily injury … with the specific intent that the statement be taken as a threat,” which the district attorney defined as a serious felony.

The five-charge criminal complaint continued, “It is further alleged that the threatened crime, on its face and under the circumstances in which it was made, was so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific” that the man being threatened “was reasonably in sustained fear of his safety or the safety of his immediate family.”

The document notes that the charge is enhanced because Costa allegedly was armed with an undetectable/unregistered semi-automatic firearm, sometimes referred to as a “ghost gun.”

The complaint notes that the weapon and unexpended ammunition were concealed, the firearm wasn’t registered to the defendant and the threat occurred during a fight or quarrel.

Among other counts and allegations in the complaint are that Costa allegedly: induced others (including a minor) to participate in committing the crime; threatened witnesses; resisted, delayed or obstructed a peace officer; engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society; has had prior convictions as an adult and sustained petitions in juvenile-delinquency proceedings; has served a prior term in prison and county jail; and was on probation, mandatory supervision, post release community supervision and parole when the crime was committed and his prior performance while under those restrictions “was unsatisfactory.”

Story continues

Man allegedly showed gun during an argument

Witnesses at the market said a man had a gun and allegedly showed it to another person during an altercation, which was when security was alerted to the weapon.

Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Stuart MacDonald said via email on Dec. 19 that the “brandishing occurred at the entrance” to the market.

“The suspect then entered the market, deputies were flagged by security and victims, and the suspect fled toward an exit as deputies attempted to contact him. Suspect was detained” and held on the ground by security personnel until deputies arrived, MacDonald said.

MacDonald added, “A non-serialized handgun was recovered from his (Costa’s) person.”

No injuries were reported.

“The arrest at the Christmas Market for the possession and brandishing of a firearm was ... a prime example of why the Lodge contracts with us for dedicated security,” MacDonald said Dec. 19. “Other than that incident, we have not seen any issues specific to the Christmas market thus far.”