Lompoc man accused of drug charges, stealing avocados in Goleta

May 10—A Lompoc man was arrested early Sunday on drug and grand theft charges after a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy found a vehicle's trunk filled with avocados allegedly stolen from a ranch on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

Special Duty Sheriff's Deputy Hartley Freedman was patrolling the Goleta area when he noticed a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the roadway in the 6900 block of Cathedral Oaks Road and contacted 44-year-old Tim Rounds, who was walking nearby, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said Freedman noticed that Rounds was wearing a headlamp on his forehead and holding a bucket full of avocados. In addition, the deputy saw a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine on the dashboard of Rounds' vehicle, Zick added.

Freedman searched Rounds' vehicle and allegedly found the trunk filled with avocados. The deputy contacted the ranch's owner and learned that Rounds did not have permission to harvest their avocados, according to Zick.

Rounds was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft of fruit, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia shortly after 5 a.m. After Rounds was booked, he was released due to Emergency Rule 4, which sets $0 bail amounts for most lower level crimes, according to Zick.

Zick added that the avocados were photographed and returned to the ranch owner.