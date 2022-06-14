Lompoc man accused of setting father on fire, attempted murder

Jun. 13—A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Saturday after setting his father on fire following an altercation inside a North D Street residence, according to police officials.

Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North D Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a fight between a father and his son inside the residence at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jorge Magana.

Magana said that as officers were responding, a second 911 call came in, with the caller stating the father had sustained beating injuries.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the son, identified as 40-year-old Joe Garcia Jr., who refused to open the door, according to Magana. The officers forced their way in and immediately noticed that a man was on fire, he added.

Magana said the fire was extinguished and Garcia was taken into custody. The father sustained third-degree burns and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then later to an unspecified burn center, according to Magana.

Garcia was arrested and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse and animal cruelty. A bail amount wasn't listed.