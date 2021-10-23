Lompoc man arrested, charged in child sexual abuse investigation

Oct. 23—A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing children in an investigation that reportedly includes incidents going back to the early 2000s, a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman said Friday.

Detectives arrested Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 43, on a Ramey warrant and booked him into the North County Sheriff's Substation located at 812 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria shortly before 10 a.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

He was charged Thursday with eight counts, including possession of child pornography, six charges of molesting children 14 to 15 years old or younger and two enhancements, including for violent and serious felonies.

Hill made an initial arraignment appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court but did not enter a plea, according to court records. His bail was set at $200,000.

Hill was arrested after a monthslong investigation that began July 1 when sheriff's officials received an initial report that Hill committed sexual abuse, according to Zick.

The investigation allegedly revealed the identities of additional sexual assault victims and included reports from throughout the county.

Detectives continue to investigate the case and believe there may be others who have not been contacted, Zick said.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information that may lead to the discovery of additional victims to contact Detective Chris Roy at 805-681-4150. People can leave anonymous tips at 805-681-4171 or at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.