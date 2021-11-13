Lompoc man arrested after police officer allegedly attacked during altercation

Nov. 13—A Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony battery charges after a Santa Barbara Police officer lost consciousness following an attack in which their head was struck several times.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. when dispatchers received a report of a large fight involving several people in the 200 block of West Carrillo Street, where one person was possibly armed with a knife, according to Santa Barbara Police officials.

Upon arrival, officers confronted 29-year-old Anthony Isaac Ramirez, who appeared to be bleeding profusely from a hand injury, and threatened to fight officers and disobeyed their commands.

Ramirez began "bucking" his body as officers tried to place him inside a patrol vehicle, violently pushing an officer away and causing them to lose balance, which resulted in the officer striking their head on the metal quarter panel of the vehicle, according to police officials. The officer has not been identified.

Once the officer was on the ground, Ramirez allegedly pivoted and kicked the officer in the face, causing them to strike their head against the police vehicle once more before losing consciousness, officials added.

After paramedics arrived on scene, officers were able to move Ramirez to a gurney, where he was given sedatives before he was transported via ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

In addition, the officer was transported to the Cottage Hospital emergency room, where they were treated for a facial injury, head trauma and a possible concussion, according to Santa Barbara Police, adding that they were subsequently released and will be placed on medical leave for an undetermined amount of time.

Ramirez was treated for his hand injury before he was cleared to be transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked for battery on a police officer, battery causing great bodily injury, and felony resisting/attacking a peace officer with violence. His bail was set at $50,000.