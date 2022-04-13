Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder nearly 2 years after stabbings

Apr. 12—A Lompoc man was arrested Monday in Santa Maria on suspicion of attempted murder, after two people were stabbed in a North N Street altercation nearly two years ago, according to police officials.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of North N Street at 11:47 p.m. July 6, 2020, and located two stabbing victims, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Arias said both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries but ultimately recovered.

During the investigation, Lompoc Police detectives identified 26-year-old Ruben Prado as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, according to Arias.

Detectives continued looking for Prado, until he was eventually found by police. Prado was tracked down and safely arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and U.S. marshals, then booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail. A bail amount wasn't listed.