Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of hate crime charges in Cabrillo High School vandalism incident

Jun. 4—A Lompoc man was arrested Friday on suspicion of hate crime-related charges in connection to a Tuesday vandalism incident at Cabrillo High School in which damage, including spray-painted racial slurs, was discovered in parts of Cabrillo High School's buildings.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism at Cabrillo High, located in the 4300 block of Constellation Road, at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said the reported vandalism included racial slurs painted on walls, over murals and on windows. Concrete was poured in front of classroom doors in an attempt to prevent them from opening, according to Zick.

After an investigation, Zick said deputies arrested 18-year-old Martin Perez on suspicion of several felony charges, including commission of a hate crime, vandalism, conspiracy and a misdemeanor of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Zick added that Perez would be booked into the County Jail on Friday and that his bail amount has yet to be determined.

Sheriff Bill Brown identified Deputy Dennis Thomas, Cabrillo High School's resource officer, for investigating the incident and making the arrest with help from the Criminal Investigative Division.

"What occurred at Cabrillo High School wasn't a prank," Brown said. "It was a premeditated and despicable hate crime that shocked the conscious of the school and our entire community. Let this send a strong message to the others who were involved in this hateful and destructive crime that they will be brought to justice."

The investigation is ongoing and officials will share updates as additional arrests are made, according to Zick.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thomas by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org or by calling 805-683-2724, according to Zick. She added anonymous information can be provided by calling the sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171 or visiting https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.