Lompoc man charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured 2

Sep. 15—A 20-year-old Lompoc man was charged with attempted murder Tuesday in connection to a gang-related shooting that injured two men on North M Street Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North M Street, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old male with a single gunshot wound, who was said to be in critical condition Saturday, and a 31-year-old male who also sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, according to Magallon.

Police did not identify the two victims although one of them, Joseph Maldonado, was identified in a criminal complaint filed Sept. 14.

Police arrested Rafael Vivanco, who was located a few blocks from the scene and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to Magallon, adding a firearm was found in his possession.

Vivanco was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and four special allegations that include street terrorism, personal use of a firearm, personal and intentional use of a firearm causing great bodily injur, and a prior strike offense.

He appeared Tuesday at Superior Court in Santa Maria but did not enter a plea, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Harrison, who is prosecuting the case.

Harrison added that Vivanco was charged with street terrorism because it refers to gang activity. A criminal complaint filed Sept. 14 shows Vivanco is a member of Lompoc's Southside F Street gang.

Vivanco is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in Superior Court.