Lompoc man pleads guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter in DUI crash on Harris Grade Road

Jun. 17—A 21-year-old Lompoc man pleaded guilty last week to all charges connected to a DUI-related collision that killed a 68-year-old man on Harris Grade Road in August 2020.

Isaac DeLuna was charged in October 2020 with gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing injury and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08%, causing injury.

Additionally, he received three enhancements, including causing great bodily injury, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and being a habitual offender.

After agreeing to plead guilty on June 10, DeLuna is expected to be sentenced to a low term of four years for the charge of gross vehicular manslaughter charge, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2020, when a 2017 BMW driven by DeLuna collided with a 1995 Ford truck driven by Ben Romayor, of Lompoc, on Harris Grade Road south of Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kelly Valdez.

DeLuna was traveling southbound on Harris Grade Road when he lost control of the BMW, causing it to travel directly into the path the truck.

The BMW's front end collided into the front left side of the Ford, with the impact killing Romayor, according to Valdez.

DeLuna was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and later released on $100,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 28 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.