Lompoc man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges after father set on fire

Jun. 16—A Lompoc man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder-related charges from an incident in which he's accused of setting his father on fire following an altercation on North D Street last week.

Joe Garcia Jr., 40, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and aggravated mayhem after appearing for an arraignment before Judge Von Deroian in Department 1 of Lompoc court, according to records.

Additionally, Garcia has denied four enhancements, including committing great bodily injury, and violent and serious felonies.

Court records show that Garcia is scheduled to appear 8:30 a.m. July 6 for a mental competency hearing in Department 1 of Lompoc court.

Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North D Street on Saturday after receiving a 911 call regarding a fight between a father and his son inside the residence at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jorge Magana.

Magana said that as officers were responding, a second 911 call came in, with the caller stating the father had sustained beating injuries.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Garcia who refused to open the door, according to Magana. The officers forced their way in and immediately noticed that a man was on fire, he added.

Magana said the fire was extinguished and Garcia was taken into custody. The father sustained third-degree burns and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then later to an unspecified burn center, according to Magana.

Garcia is currently in custody at the Northern Branch Jail on Black Road in Santa Maria, and his bail is listed at $1 million, according to jail records.