Lompoc Police: Child dies after being ejected from off-highway vehicle; man arrested on DUI manslaughter charges

Aug. 14—A Lompoc man was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges after a 1-year-old was ejected from an off-highway vehicle in a collision on West Chestnut Street and later died at a hospital.

The collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue, where responding officers learned the child had been ejected from the off-highway vehicle, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

The child was transported to a local hospital but died from their injuries, according to Arias.

After the child died, Lompoc Police officers arrested 24-year-old Kevin Alvarado-Velazquez on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; driving under the influence, causing great bodily injury; and child abuse causing death.

The collision remains under investigation by Lompoc Police. Anything with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 805-736-2341.