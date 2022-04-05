Lompoc Police officers issue warrants, find 'ghost gun' during graffiti investigation

Apr. 4—A firearm referred to as a "ghost gun" was located by detectives at a residence Friday and two teenagers were arrested on gang charges after warrants were issued as part of an investigation into graffiti vandalism, according to Lompoc Police officials.

Detectives and officers from the department's Special Investigation Unit served arrest and search warrants at two residences on Friday in response to a graffiti investigation that began on March 25, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Magallon said the search warrants were conducted in the 700 block of North E Street and the 500 block of Northbrook Drive in response to the graffiti vandalism that occurred in the 400 block of North L Street.

During one of the searches, a ghost gun was found, according to Magallon.

Magallon described the ghost gun as a "privately manufactured firearm." Ghost guns lack a serial number, which makes them harder to track, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Following the warrants, Magallon said police arrested 18-year-old Eduardo Molina and 19-year-old Silvestre Navarro on suspicion of vandalism, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

Additionally, Molina was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm.