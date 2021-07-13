Lompoc police receive 177 fireworks-related complaints, issue 8 citations during holiday weekend

Jul. 12—A reported 177 fireworks-related complaints were fielded by Lompoc police during the Fourth of July holiday weekend — July 2 to 5 — and a total of eight citations were issued, officials reported.

Citations were issued over illegal fireworks activity, or usage of so-called safe-and-sane fireworks outside of designated times determined by city officials.

No fireworks-related injuries were officially reported in the city, according to police.

The Lompoc Police Department thanked the community for using the mobile app to report incidents, and encouraged residents to continue using the app to report nonemergency situations and for obtaining the latest updates from police.