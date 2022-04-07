Lompoc, Santa Maria churches named in suits alleging sexual abuse

Apr. 7—Two churches, one in Lompoc and one in Santa Maria, have been named by former parishioners in suits filed under AB 218, a 2019 law which increased the time limit on initiating a civil action to recover damages for a psychological injury stemming from childhood sexual abuse.

The lawsuits were filed last year by unrelated Jane Doe plaintiffs — in Santa Barbara County on Oct. 14, 2021 against St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lompoc and another against Power of God Christian Center in Santa Maria filed in Los Angeles County on Sept. 20, 2021, according to Superior Court records.

The suit naming the Power of God Christian Center states that the abuse, which allegedly occurred at an Irwindale branch of the church, was reported in Santa Maria. It does not say that it occurred there.

"[AB 218] has yielded some amazing opportunities to survivors," said Aalia Lanius, who identified herself as the plaintiff in the Los Angeles County lawsuit. "One of the realities is that it's phasing out and victims only have nine more months if they want to pursue a case. Probably a lot of people haven't."

Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019, the law increased the time limit on initiating a civil action to recover damages for a psychological injury stemming from childhood sexual abuse to 22 years from age 18 or within five years of the date the plaintiff discovers that the injury was caused by the abuse, whichever is greater.

Additionally, the law changed the definition of childhood sexual abuse to include "sexual assault," revives certain time-lapsed claims and allows courts to triple damages awarded to plaintiffs if they can prove their allegations were covered up.

The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2020 and expires on Jan. 1, 2023.

Opposition to the bill included the difficulty of defending old claims when records, witnesses and insurance may not be available, and the "astronomical" costs, according to an analysis on Sept. 14, 2019.

Lanuis, who produces the "Unsugarcoated with Aalia" podcast, said she was approached by a longtime friend who is a Los Angeles Police detective who she described as a "real life Detective Stabler" from the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit television show, who said she should get some justice.

"This was 30 years ago," Lanius said of the abuse. "I'm a mother, a grandmother and this process has done incredible things for me."

Lanius is identified as "Jane Doe" in her Los Angeles County lawsuit, which does not name the defendants and identifies them as "Does." Power of God Church, however, is named in the court docket as a defendant but does not list an attorney, online records show. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligent supervision and seeks more than $25,000 in damages.

A message seeking comment left with the church on Wednesday was not returned.

Lanius, who is from Los Angeles, alleges in her suit that her abuse began in January 1989 after she attended a church branch located in Irwindale, and lived with the pastor with his family in his Rowland Heights home. She was 14 at the time, while her alleged male abuser was 28 years old. Lanius identified him as the pastor's son-in-law.

Later that year, in June 1989, Lanius moved to Santa Maria to attend the main church, where she reported the abuse but was ignored, according to the lawsuit. During the investigation, Lanius said she made contact with defendants over the phone who allegedly apologized to her.

"That was a very empowering moment for me that I did not expect," Lanius said.

In the Lompoc lawsuit, which was also initiated under an AB 218 claim, the unidentified Jane Doe plaintiff alleges 11 counts, including sexual battery and assault, gender violence, negligent hiring and supervision and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiff accuses pastor Richard Reynolds and youth group advisor Rick Tiff of sexually molesting her while she attended the church in 2004, when she was 14.

St. Mary's Church, Reynolds and Tiff deny that any wrong-doing occurred in a response to the lawsuit dated Jan. 26, 2022, according to court records.

Records show that the Los Angeles County lawsuit is scheduled for a trial setting conference 8:30 a.m. May 16 in Dept. O at Superior Court located at 400 Civic Center Plaza in Pomona and the Santa Barbara County lawsuit is scheduled for a case management conference 8:30 a.m. June 20 in Dept. 2 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.