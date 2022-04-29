Lompoc woman sentenced to 1 year in jail for shocking theft victim in the face with stun gun

Apr. 29—A Lompoc woman was sentenced to one year in jail last week after pleading no contest to charges related to a June 2021 incident in which she shocked a female victim in the face with a stun gun before taking her purse, according to an official on Wednesday.

Marlene Perez, 30, was sentenced in Lompoc Superior Court on April 20 after entering her plea to charges of assault with a deadly weapon, with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and grand theft on March 23, records show.

The assault with a deadly weapon charge is considered a "serious felony" and a "strike" under California's 'three strikes' law, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Noah Abolafia-Rosenzweig.

Marianne Zawadzki, Perez's public defender, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The incident occurred on June 11, 2021, in the 500 block alley of North K and L streets at about 11:30 p.m., when the victim received a ride to a friend's residence, according to Abolafia-Rosenzweig. Perez, who was already outside when the victim arrived, rapidly approached the victim and applied a stun gun to her face, he added.

Abolafia-Rosenzweig said the shock caused the victim to stumble, at which point Perez grabbed the purse and threw it toward her own vehicle. Perez shocked the victim with the stun gun again, causing the victim to fall to the ground, then Perez shocked the victim in the face two more times, he said.

Perez's boyfriend stepped out of the residence and told her to stop, which is when the victim was able to flee from the scene on foot without her purse, according to Abolafia-Rosenzweig.

In addition to jail, Perez was sentenced to two years of probation. Abolafia-Rosenzweig said Perez has the opportunity to apply for alternative sentencing that could include electronic monitoring or a work program with the Sheriff's Office.