Loncor Reports Multiple Gold Intercepts in First Hole at its Flagship Adumbi Deposit

Loncor Resources Inc
·11 min read

Intercepts include 20.33 metres grading 2.47 g/t Au, 7.33 metres at 5.80 g/t Au and 20.77 metres grading 1.72 g/t Au

Figure 1

Imbo Project Simplified Geology
Imbo Project Simplified Geology
Imbo Project Simplified Geology

Figure 2

Adumbi Longitudinal Section Looking Northeast with Drilling Pierce Points
Adumbi Longitudinal Section Looking Northeast with Drilling Pierce Points
Adumbi Longitudinal Section Looking Northeast with Drilling Pierce Points

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that the first core hole of a 7,000 metre drilling program at its Adumbi deposit has intersected multiple gold sections including 20.33 metres grading 2.47 g/t gold (including 4.8 metres grading 5.40 g/t Au), 7.33 metres grading 5.80 g/t Au and 20.77 metres grading 1.72 g/t Au, on its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (see Figure 1).

Mineralized sections are summarised in the table below:

Borehole Number

From
(m)

To
(m)

Intersected Width
(m)

Grade (g/t) Au

LADD001

202.58

223.35

20.77

1.72

LADD001

231.27

237.17

5.90

1.89

LADD001

251.27

258.60

7.33

5.80

LADD001

295.25

298.70

3.45

2.10

LADD001

301.62

321.95

20.33

2.47

LADD001

Incl. 317.11

321.95

4.80

5.40

Borehole LADD001 had an inclination of minus 65 degrees and azimuth of 220 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are 82% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut.

The gold mineralization at Adumbi is associated with a thick package (up to 130 metres) of interbedded banded ironstone and quartz carbonate and chlorite schist with higher grade sections being found in a strongly altered siliceous unit termed “Replaced Rock” (RP) where structural deformation and alteration has completely destroyed the primary host lithological fabric. Disseminated sulphide assemblages include pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite which can attain up to 20% of the total rock in places.

The objective of the 7,000 metre drilling program is to outline additional mineral resources to the current 2.5 million ounces on Loncor’s 84.68%-owned Imbo Project which contains the Adumbi, Kitenge and Manzako deposits (inferred mineral resources of 30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g/t Au). At the Adumbi deposit where there is a current inferred resource of 2.19 million ounces of gold (28.97 million tonnes grading 2.35 g/t Au), drilling is targeting mineralized zones within the US$1,500 open pit shell where closer spaced holes such as LADD001 are required to delineate additional mineral resources. Drilling will also focus on outlining mineral resources below the pit shell where the gold mineralization remains open at depth over a strike length of over 600 metres.

In addition to core hole LADD001, LADD003 has now been completed to the southeast of LADD001 and within the open pit shell and will be submitted for assay. Deeper holes LADD004 and LADD005 are currently being drilled to intercept the downdip/down plunge mineralized zone below the open pit (see Figure 2 - Longitudinal Section of the Adumbi Deposit). Hole LADD004 is targeting mineralization 150 metres below previous hole S53 drilled in 2017 which intersected 23.5 metres grading 6.08 g/t Au and 9.37 metres grading 3.70 g/t at the base of the open pit shell.

Commenting on these drilling results, Loncor President Peter Cowley said: “We are encouraged by the results of this first hole of our 7,000 metre drilling program at Adumbi where we are targeting a significant increase of resources, both within and below the open pit shell. Exploration is also ongoing on new targets along the 14 kilometre long mineralized trend on the Imbo permit in order to generate additional drill targets. If we achieve our objectives, the next step will be a Preliminary Economic Assessment to illustrate the positive economic potential that we believe is contained within Adumbi and the neighbouring deposits and other targets within the Imbo exploitation permit.”

Quality Control and Quality Assurance
Drill cores for assaying were taken at a maximum of one-metre intervals and were cut with a diamond saw, with one-half of the core placed in sealed bags by Company geologists and sent to the Company’s on-site sample preparation facility. The core samples were then crushed down to 80% passing minus 2 mm and split with one half of the sample up to 1.5 kg pulverized down to 90% passing 75 microns. Approximately 150 grams of the pulverized sample was then sent to the SGS Laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania (independent of the Company). Gold analyses were carried out on 50g aliquots by fire assay. In addition, check assays were also carried out by the screen fire assay method to verify high-grade sample assays obtained initially by fire assay. As part of the Company’s QA/QC procedures, internationally recognized standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample batches prior to submitting to SGS Laboratory.

Qualified Person
Peter N. Cowley, who is President of Loncor and a "qualified person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Technical Reports
Additional information with respect to the Company’s Imbo Project (which includes the Adumbi deposit) is contained in the technical report of Minecon Resources and Services Limited dated April 17, 2020 and entitled "Independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Imbo Project, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Additional information with respect to the Company’s Makapela Project, and certain other properties of the Company in the Ngayu gold belt, is contained in the technical report of Venmyn Rand (Pty) Ltd dated May 29, 2012 and entitled "Updated National Instrument 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Ngayu Gold Project, Orientale Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Loncor Resources Inc.
Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience of operating in the DRC. Ngayu has numerous positive indicators based on the geology, artisanal activity, encouraging drill results and an existing gold resource base. The area is 220 kilometres southwest of the Kibali gold mine, which is operated by Barrick Gold (TSX: “ABX”; NYSE: “GOLD”). In 2019, Kibali produced record gold production of 814,000 ounces at “all-in sustaining costs” of US$693/oz. Barrick has highlighted the Ngayu Greenstone Belt as an area of particular exploration interest and is moving towards earning 65% of any discovery in approximately 2,000 km2 of Loncor ground in the Ngayu Greenstone Belt that they are exploring. As per the joint venture agreements entered between Loncor and Barrick, Barrick manages and funds exploration on the said ground until the completion of a pre-feasibility study on any gold discovery meeting the investment criteria of Barrick. In a recent announcement Barrick highlighted six prospective drill targets and have commenced confirmation drilling in 2020. Subject to the DRC’s free carried interest requirements, Barrick would earn 65% of any discovery with Loncor holding the balance of 35%. Loncor will be required, from that point forward, to fund its pro-rata share in respect of the discovery in order to maintain its 35% interest or be diluted.

In addition to the Barrick joint ventures, certain parcels of land within the Ngayu Belt surrounding and including the Adumbi and Makapela deposits have been retained by Loncor and do not form part of any of the joint ventures with Barrick. Barrick has certain pre-emptive rights over the Makapela deposit. Adumbi and two neighbouring deposits hold an inferred mineral resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold (30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g/t Au), with 84.68% of this resource being attributable to Loncor via its 84.68% interest in the project. Loncor’s Makapela deposit (which is 100%-owned by Loncor) has an indicated mineral resource of 614,200 ounces of gold (2.20 million tonnes grading 8.66 g/t Au) and an inferred mineral resource of 549,600 ounces of gold (3.22 million tonnes grading 5.30 g/t Au).

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX/LSE: "RSG") owns 26% of the outstanding shares of Loncor and holds a pre-emptive right to maintain its pro rata equity ownership interest in Loncor following the completion by Loncor of any proposed equity offering.

Additional information with respect to Loncor and its projects can be found on Loncor's website at www.loncor.com.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Certain terms are used by the Company, such as "Indicated" and "Inferred" "Resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 20-F annual report, File No. 001- 35124, which may be secured from the Company, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding drill results at the Adumbi deposit, potential mineralization, potential mineral resource increases, a potential preliminary economic assessment with respect to the Imbo exploitation permit, drilling and other exploration under the joint venture agreements with Barrick, potential gold discoveries, mineral resource estimates, drill targets, exploration results, and future exploration and development) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the possibility that future exploration (including drilling) or development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, the possibility that drilling programs will be delayed, activities of the Company may be adversely impacted by the continued spread of the recent widespread outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the ability of the Company to secure additional financing, risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's properties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, failure to establish estimated mineral resources (the Company’s mineral resource figures are estimates and no assurances can be given that the indicated levels of gold will be produced), changes in world gold markets or equity markets, political developments in the DRC, gold recoveries being less than those indicated by the metallurgical testwork carried out to date (there can be no assurance that gold recoveries in small scale laboratory tests will be duplicated in large tests under on-site conditions or during production), fluctuations in currency exchange rates, inflation, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required project approvals, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated April 6, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information, please visit our website at www.loncor.com, or contact: Arnold Kondrat, CEO, Toronto, Ontario, Tel: + 1 (416) 366 7300.

Figure 1: Imbo Project Simplified Geology
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/882393ee-9616-4f8b-911b-71764d2fdd3c

Figure 2: Adumbi Longitudinal Section Looking Northeast with Drilling Pierce Points
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db17e8ad-7998-4b5d-99a7-582d958631f6


Latest Stories

  • Georgia governor, defying Trump, says he'll 'follow the law' on election results

    Georgia officials responded to a barrage of attacks by President Trump by saying they would continue to “follow the law” on counting votes and certifying the election results, which show a narrow win by President-elect Joe Biden.

  • DC detective killed by wife in murder-suicide, authorities say

    The bodies of Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis were found in their Maryland home Friday. The bodies of 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found in their Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday.

  • Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has returned to his Washington office two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday.While Grassley wasn't the first lawmaker to contract the virus, many people were concerned about the diagnosis because the senator is 87. It turned out, however, that he remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his infection and was able to keep working remotely.Still, Grassley didn't let his fortunate situation reshape his stance on the severity of the pandemic. In a statement, he noted that the disease "affects people differently" and "more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized." So, Grassley said, he'll "continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."He also repeated his previous calls for Congress to pass a "long overdue," bipartisan relief bill to "help families, businesses, and communities get through this crisis." Tim O'Donnell> Grassley, 87, is back at the Senate today after testing positive for Covid-19. His office says he was asymptomatic the entire time. pic.twitter.com/qJImIJl8ZC> > -- Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 30, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • HK's top leader piles up cash at home after U.S. sanctions

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has to pile up cash at home as she has been unable to open a bank account in the global financial centre since Washington sanctioned her shortly after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city. Beijing circumvented Hong Kong's legislature and imposed a national security law on the former British colony on June 30, a move condemned by some foreign governments, business groups and rights groups. Hong Kong and authorities in Beijing said the law was necessary to restore stability after more than a year of anti-government protests.

  • Pope installs 13 new cardinals

    Pope Francis installed 13 new cardinals at the Vatican on Saturday in a ceremony that was slimmed down because of the pandemic. Among them: Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who became the first African American to hold the high rank. Francis placed upon him and the others the traditional red hat known as the biretta. Gregory had made headlines in June when he blasted President Donald Trump's visit to a Catholic shrine after police and soldiers used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protesters so that the president could be photographed in front of a historic Washington church holding a Bible. Gregory told Reuters this week he wants to seek common ground with President-elect Joe Biden despite disagreements on issues such as abortion. With each ceremony, Francis has boosted the odds that his successor will be a non-European. He has so far appointed 18 cardinals from mostly far-flung countries that never had one. Nine of the 13 confirmed Saturday are eligible to enter a secret conclave to choose the next pope. Francis has appointed more than half of the 128 cardinal electors. Most of them share his vision of a more inclusive and outward-looking Church. After the ceremony, Pope Francis and some of the new cardinals paid a visit to former Pope Benedict.

  • Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

    President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14.This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to Joe Biden on November 3.Behind in almost all the major polls, Trump stormed within a hair’s breadth in the key battlegrounds of winning reelection, and his unexpectedly robust performance helped put Republicans in a strong position for the post-Trump-presidency era. This is not nothing. But the president can’t stand to admit that he lost and so has insisted since the wee hours of Election Night that he really won -- and won “by a lot.”There are legitimate issues to consider after the 2020 vote about the security of mail-in ballots and the process of counting votes (some jurisdictions, bizarrely, take weeks to complete their initial count), but make no mistake: The chief driver of the post-election contention of the past several weeks is the petulant refusal of one man to accept the verdict of the American people. The Trump team (and much of the GOP) is working backwards, desperately trying to find something, anything to support the president’s aggrieved feelings, rather than objectively considering the evidence and reacting as warranted.Almost nothing that the Trump team has alleged has withstood the slightest scrutiny. In particular, it’s hard to find much that is remotely true in the president’s Twitter feed these days. It is full of already-debunked claims and crackpot conspiracy theories about Dominion voting systems. Over the weekend, he repeated the charge that 1.8 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania were mailed out, yet 2.6 million were ultimately tallied. In a rather elementary error, this compares the number of mail-ballots requested in the primary to the number of ballots counted in the general. A straight apples-to-apples comparison finds that 1.8 million mail-in ballots were requested in the primary and 1.5 million returned, while 3.1 million ballots were requested in the general and 2.6 million returned.Flawed and dishonest assertions like this pollute the public discourse and mislead good people who make the mistake of believing things said by the president of the United States.Elected Republicans have generally taken the attitude that the president should be able to have his day in court. It’s his legal right to file suits, of course, but he shouldn’t pursue meritless litigation in Hail Mary attempts to get millions of votes tossed out. This is exactly what he’s been doing, it’s why reputable GOP lawyers have increasingly steered clear, and it’s why Trump has suffered defeat after defeat in court.In its signature federal suit in Pennsylvania, the Trump team argued that it violated the equal-protection clause of the U.S. Constitution for some Pennsylvania counties to let absentee voters fix or “cure” their ballots if they contained an error while other counties didn’t. It maintained that it was another constitutional violation for Trump election observers not to be allowed in close proximity to the counting of ballots. On this basis, the Trump team sought to disqualify 1.5 million ballots and bar the certification of the Pennsylvania results or have the Pennsylvania General Assembly appoint presidential electors.By the time the suit reached the Third Circuit, it had been whittled down to a relatively minor procedural issue (whether the Trump complaint could be amended a second time in the district court). The Trump team lost on that question, and the unanimous panel of the Third Circuit (in an opinion written by a Trump appointee) made it clear that the other claims lacked merit as well. It noted that the suit contained no evidence that Trump and Biden ballots or observers were treated differently, let alone evidence of fraud. Within reason, it is permissible for counties to have different procedures for handling ballots, and nothing forced some counties to permit voters to cure flawed absentee ballots and others to decline to do so.Not that it mattered. The court pointed out that the suit challenged the procedures to fix absentee ballots in seven Democratic counties, which don’t even come close to having enough cured ballots to change the outcome in the state; the counties might have allowed, at most, 10,000 voters to fix their ballots, and even if every single one of them voted for Biden, that’s still far short of Biden’s 80,000-plus margin in the state.The idea, as the Trump team stalwartly maintains, that the Supreme Court is going to take up this case and issue a game-changing ruling is fantastical. Conservative judges have consistently rejected Trump's flailing legal appeals, and the justices are unlikely to have a different reaction.Trump’s most reprehensible tactic has been to attempt, somewhat shamefacedly, to get local Republican officials to block the certification of votes and state legislatures to appoint Trump electors in clear violation of the public will. This has gone nowhere, thanks to the honesty and sense of duty of most of the Republicans involved, but it’s a profoundly undemocratic move that we hope no losing presidential candidate ever even thinks of again.Getting defeated in a national election is a blow to the ego of even the most thick-skinned politicians and inevitably engenders personal feelings of bitterness and anger. What America has long expected is that losing candidates swallow those feelings and at least pretend to be gracious. If Trump’s not capable of it, he should at least stop waging war on the outcome.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction during AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, but has found no reason to recommend halting it, a senior official at the regulator said on Sunday. A 40-year-old man said in a complaint seen by Reuters that he had suffered serious "neurological and psychological" symptoms after receiving the vaccine in a trial being run by the British drugmaker's partner Serum Institute of India (SII). "There was no immediate cause of concern at this stage," Samiran Panda, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the ICMR, the research body involved in trials, told Reuters.

  • Trump claims world leaders are calling to say how 'messed up' the U.S. election was despite most congratulating Biden

    President Trump claimed Sunday that he has had other world leaders call him to "say how messed up" the U.S. presidential election was.The comment came during a phone interview with Fox News' Maria Baritromo, during which Trump -- without much pushback from Bartiromo -- continued to allege President-elect Joe Biden defeated him in the general election with the help of widespread voter fraud, despite there being no evidence of any.It's unclear who Trump was referring to, if he has indeed received such calls. Most world leaders, including those whom Trump enjoys friendly relationships with like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, have publicly offered their congratulations to Biden.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have kept quiet on Biden's win, but there's no proof they've explicitly expressed sympathy for Trump by deriding the U.S. electoral process either. Regardless, the White House hasn't read out any calls with foreign leaders since October. > Trump just claimed that foreign leaders are calling him to say "that's the most messed up election I've ever seen." The White House has read out zero phone calls with foreign leaders since the end of October. Nearly every major US ally has called Joe Biden to congratulate him.> > -- Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 29, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession

  • An Oregon cancer nurse was put on leave after boasting on TikTok about ignoring COVID-19 rules

    The Salem Health oncology nurse was not named by the hospital, but local media identified her as Ashley Grames.

  • Disgraced couple to be sentenced in Hawaii corruption case

    In the morning, Katherine Kealoha, a former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor is expected to hear how many years she'll spend in prison. Katherine Kealoha should go to prison for 14 years and her husband should be locked up for about half that time because they abused their positions of trust to commit corrupt acts at the highest levels of law enforcement, U.S. prosecutors said in sentencing recommendations. The corruption included stealing from vulnerable victims — Katherine Kealoha’s own grandmother and uncle — framing the uncle for a crime he didn’t commit, and using members of a secret police unit.

  • Scotch egg counts as 'substantial meal' in Tier 2, says minister

    A scotch egg is a "substantial meal", a Cabinet minister has claimed, raising hopes that hundreds of traditional pubs across England could still reopen on Wednesday under the regional tiers system. George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, said serving the snack alongside alcohol would meet the requirements for hospitality businesses located in Tier 2 areas. Under the Government's guidance, all businesses in this category are only allowed to serve alcoholic drinks with meals. Household mixing is also banned, with venues operating table service only, meaning many "wet" pubs are facing closure for the foreseeable future. However, Mr Eustice – whose family farm in Cornwall sells scotch eggs, sausage rolls, pork pies and quiches – signalled that some venues could open if they served larger pub snacks. "I think a scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service," he told LBC. "Often that might be as a starter... but this is a term that's understood in licensing. You can have the concept of a table licence for alcohol that also requires you to serve a substantial meal. That is the model that is being followed." Mr Eustice's comments were echoed by hospitality leaders and Conservative MPs, who pointed out that existing English case law dating back more than half a century appeared to support his interpretation of the rules. In a private exchange on the messaging service Whatsapp, one MP cited a case from the 1960s in which the High Court ruled that a sandwich accompanied by pickles and beetroot could be considered a "table meal" as opposed to "a mere snack from the bar". A similar case a decade earlier also ruled that sandwiches and sausages on sticks met the definition.

  • Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel

    A car bombing in the Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast. Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of the provincial hospital in Ghazni, said 30 bodies and 24 injured people had been transported there. "All of the victims are security personnel," he said.

  • GOP Aides Say Party Would Fight Neera Tanden’s Confirmation

    Republicans have indicated that Joe Biden's prospective nomination of Neera Tanden to the Office of Management and Budget would not pass the Senate with a GOP majority.Tanden, a former Hillary Clinton aide and current president of left-wing think tank Center for American Progress, has a history of comments criticizing various Republican senators, whose approval she would need to head OMB."Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell [R., Ky.] has broken the Senate, he has broken the Supreme Court, and in conjunction with President Donald Trump, he has broken our democracy," Tanden wrote in a statement during the confirmation process for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Tanden also criticized Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.> Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed. https://t.co/f6Ewi6OMQR> > -- Drew Brandewie (@DBrandewie) November 30, 2020"Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed," Drew Brandewie, spokesman for Senator John Cornyn, wrote on Twitter on Monday."There’s the sacrifice to the confirmation gods…" commented Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to McConnell.Tanden is the first prospective cabinet nominee to generate considerable resistance among Republicans. Moderate senators Collins, Mitt Romney (R., Utah), and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) have indicated that they will support Biden's cabinet picks as long as they are "mainstream." The nominees so far include Clinton aide Jake Sullivan for national security adviser, and Antony Blinken for secretary of state.Among Democrats, Tanden has drawn criticism for her apparent hostility to the progressive wing of the party. Tanden was an informal adviser to the Clinton campaign in 2016, which held off progressive challenger Bernie Sanders in the primary only to be defeated by Donald Trump in the general election.

  • Charles Manson follower has parole blocked by California governor

    Leslie Van Houten has spent nearly five decades in prison since she was arrested for 1969 killing spree.

  • Charging the 'Beatles': Inside the case against IS militants

    As two Islamic State militants faced a judge in Virginia last month, Diane Foley listened from home through a muffled phone connection and strained to make out the voices of the men prosecutors say kidnapped her son before he was murdered. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh stand accused of belonging to an IS cell dubbed “the Beatles,” an incongruously lighthearted nickname for British citizens blamed for the jailing, torture and murder of Western hostages in Syria. After geopolitical breakthroughs and stalemates, military actions in Syria and court fights in London, the Justice Department’s most significant terrorism prosecution in years was finally underway.

  • A mom of 10 died days after delivering her first biological daughter

    Sonya Harlow was raising 10 kids, but wanted a biological daughter. Eleven days after giving birth, she died, likely due to postpartum complications.

  • New Zealand regulator charges 13 parties over White Island eruption tragedy

    New Zealand's workplace regulator has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. A surprise eruption on the White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on Dec 9 last year, killed 22 people and injured dozens. Majority of them were tourists from countries like Australia, the United States and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand.