London will have to get its act together fast to take on Europe’s mega-exchange

It will straddle national borders. Companies will be able to trade their shares seamlessly across different financial centres. And far larger pools of money will be available, potentially boosting the availability of capital for investment.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, last week set out an ambitious plan for a Frankfurt-Paris-Amsterdam stock exchange to challenge New York. Of course, it remains to be seen whether it actually happens, and, if it does, whether it can really take on the might of the Dow and the Nasdaq.

However, one point is surely clear. It will be a real challenge to London and if the City does not start to make the kind of serious reforms that it desperately needs, very soon it will be buried by a powerful continental rival.

In a speech in Frankfurt last Friday, Lagarde argued for the creation of a unified European stock exchange, together with a pan-European regulator modelled on the SEC in the US.

She argued that national stock markets should be consigned to the past and that the continent requires “a truly European capital market” with “consolidated market infrastructures”.

In effect, the Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam bourses would be swept away, along with more minor rivals in Milan and Madrid, and replaced with a single EU-wide financial market designed to replicate the might of the American markets, and the increasing power of Shanghai and Shenzhen in China.

By market value, it would be the largest exchange in Europe.

True, ECB presidents have made those kinds of pledges before. As Lagarde herself admitted, European politicians have been trying to create a single capital market for a couple of decades but “we have so far failed to advance”. If a plan does emerge, we can expect there to be some bitter arguments along the way.

The French will demand that the whole thing is based in Paris before it is finally sited in a small village in Luxembourg, and the Germans will insist that there are strict rules to stop anyone borrowing too much, while the Swedes will ask for an opt-out for Stockholm and the Italians for subsidies for Milan.

If it does happen, however, it will come at a critical moment for London and pose the stiffest challenge yet.

The City is quite rightly getting increasingly desperate about the terrible state of the UK stock market.

On Friday, Noel Quinn, the HSBC chief executive, and Helge Lund, the BP chairman, were among the signatories of a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that called on the Government to end the ‘vicious cycle’ of decline in Britain’s stock market.

It warned that unless the £1.9 trillion that had been pulled from the London market by pension funds over the past 20 years started to flow back into the market and, unless there were more incentives for savers to invest in British companies, the market was condemned to an accelerating decline.

There is no disputing the problem. The London market has been in steep decline for two decades now. The number of quoted companies has almost halved over that time, our brightest emerging businesses, such as the chip-designer Arm, have chosen to list their shares in New York instead, and pension funds, the major source of money for the market in every developed economy, have stopped investing in London.

We have already gotten used to the idea that New York is way ahead of the City.

If it comes off, Lagarde’s new mega-exchange could easily kill off London as a serious player in global finance forever.

In reality, the moment has finally arrived for London to get its act together. At the very minimum, that needs to have three key components. First, it needs to start moving on the reforms that have been identified as crucial to London’s survival.

Jeremy Hunt is under pressure from City figures - KIRSTY O'CONNOR /H M TREASURY

It needs to change the pension rules so that the funds are encouraged to put far more money into UK stocks. As the sale of Hotel Chocolat to Mars for a huge premium showed, there is plenty of value in mid-sized British companies, but right now it is completely ignored by the institutions.

Next, it needs to work out how to make light-touch regulation work to its advantage. It has one factor on its side. A pan-European exchange created by bureaucrats in Brussels is certain to be weighed down by a vast, poorly designed rulebook.

We already know that Lagarde’s exchange will demand that companies prioritise climate change, inclusiveness, diversity, and equality over such mundane matters as profits, investment and dividends.

It won’t be hard for London to offer a simpler alternative without turning itself into the Wild West.

Finally, the London Stock Exchange should think about merging with the other bourses outside the EU.

As it happens, the three most important financial centres in Europe are not Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. They are London, Zurich and Edinburgh. Put those three together, and throw in the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, and given that it is outside the eurozone if not the EU, Warsaw as well, and it would be possible to create a genuine alternative to Lagarde’s new giant.

A single bourse that covered all those markets, with common rule books and trading systems, would have a lot more heft than London by itself.

One point is certain. London faces a fresh challenge from the other side of the Channel. It is steadily declining as a force among global stock markets, and it is in no shape right now to see off a potentially formidable new competitor.

It no longer has the luxury of spending a year making minor tweaks to its rulebook, or commission reports into how to revive investment. It needs to respond and fast, before it is too late.

