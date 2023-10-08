London’s Brexit loss is mainly New York’s gain

Hope springs eternal when it comes to Britain’s languishing stock market, where the benchmark FTSE 100 share index remains marooned at not much higher than where it was at the turn of the century and the number of new issues has slowed to a virtual standstill.

Despite this dismal showing, Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, insists that the corner has been turned.

“I think it always takes time for facts, narrative and indeed perception to all catch up with one another,” she told Bloomberg last week. “There is a great deal of reason to be hugely optimistic.”

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, is also bullish – in his case not specifically about the stock market, which is a relatively small part of finance these days, but prospects more widely for the City as a financial centre.

The impact of Brexit had been smaller than some of the “dire predictions” made before the referendum, he said in an interview with Prospect magazine.

“I’ve always said, not everything about EU regulation was best suited to our national circumstances,” he said. “We do have opportunities and I support what the Government is doing to think through how to make best use of them.”

Is all this just wishful thinking, or are we indeed on the cusp of a new golden era for London as a financial centre?

As is generally the case with such questions, the answer lies at neither extreme.

Assuming the tax regime remains reasonably accommodative, and we can tame our offence at high levels of pay, London should be able to more than hold its own given its past incumbency; yet sadly, global forces conspire against its rebirth as the centre of the financial universe.

This was not always the case. Rewind to the turn of the century and the City as a global financial centre was on a roll. America had shot itself in the foot with Sarbanes Oxley, an oppressive corporate governance code that acted as a powerful deterrent to international capital.

Europe’s hitherto fragmented financial markets were meanwhile fast consolidating into a single centre: London. For a time, there was not a single complex financial transaction in Europe and beyond that didn’t in some way pass through London.

New Labour’s “light touch” regulatory regime completed the picture of an “open for business” paradise capable of attracting capital and listings from all over the world – quite a lot of it distinctly dodgy, it ought to be added.

Yet there was a Wild West buzz about the place that was in other respects uplifting and infectious. Seemingly everyone wanted to be in London, and for a brief moment, the City could legitimately claim to be the most important financial centre in the world, a position it hadn’t occupied since the glory days of empire.

Then came the financial crisis, followed by a veritable pose of European regulators determined to crack down on the City’s seemingly lawless Ango-Saxon speculators.

It has essentially been in relative decline ever since. Strangely, moreover, we have grown more like Europe in our anti-free market political mindset since leaving the EU, not less so. That scarcely helps things either.

It is perfectly true that finance has survived Brexit much better than might have been expected, with relatively few jobs transferred to rival European centres. But nor so far has Brexit proved the opportunity some had hoped for. Brexit freedoms have not been used widely to bolster competitiveness.

The City’s interests were almost wholly ignored during the withdrawal negotiations, which given that financial services are arguably Britain’s most important industry, generating more than £100bn a year in tax revenues, was a source of amazement both to European negotiators, and indeed to City practitioners.

In prioritising sovereignty over market access, the Government threw the City under the bus.

The degree of ill feeling in Brussels over Brexit is still such that regulatory “equivalence”, which would give the City access to specific parts of European finance, has been limited to even fewer cases than those enjoyed by the United States, Canada and Japan.

The biggest of these exceptions – clearing of over the counter, euro denominated swaps – is also poised to expire the year after next.

Some of the smaller European financial centres – Dublin, Luxembourg and Amsterdam in particular – have done well out of post-Brexit financial fragmentation. Yet the biggest beneficiary is not Europe at all, but the US, which is increasingly unchallenged as the go-to place for international finance.

As I say, stock markets are a comparatively small part of finance as a whole, yet the London Stock Exchange’s growing failure to attract new share listings is powerfully symbolic of a wider malaise.

It’s not just the higher pay and valuations that persuade the likes of Arm Holdings, the Cambridge based semiconductor design company, to list in the US rather than London.

Rather, it is the sheer weight of available liquidity, which in turn offers a significantly lower cost of capital. Consider the following. Nearly 70pc of the industrialised world’s total, listed market capitalisation is accounted for by the US. The next five biggest markets – Japan, Germany, France, the UK and Canada – are just 19pc combined.

All five of these economies have major pools of savings, yet collectively they invest an estimated $5 trillion (£4.1 trillion) more in US assets than they do in their own countries. We all know the shameful story of British pension fund divestment from UK equities, now down to just 4pc of total assets.

Yet this astonishing lack of loyalty to the home economy applies not just to the faceless world of institutionally managed money.

Retail investors too have shown scant attachment. Of the two largest mainly retail investment funds in Britain – Terry Smith’s Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust – not a single UK listed company appears in their top 20 holdings.

Just as disturbing, much of the money sucked out of the UK and European economies by major US multinationals such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon ends up invested in US markets via share buybacks, compounding the process of impoverishment on the one hand and enrichment on the other.

Globalisation of finance is killing the City just as effectively as it once powered it.

Against these forces, government attempts via the Edinburgh and Mansion House reforms to take advantage of Brexit freedoms to improve competitiveness are just spitting against the wind. Oppressive regulatory requirements hardly help the City’s cause, but they are not the main problem.

Who knows? Perhaps America’s fiscal incontinence, now threatening to spill over into a fully blown financial crisis, could yet mortally wound the leviathan of its capital markets and open up fresh opportunities for the City. But you wouldn’t bet on it.

London’s future is regrettably much more likely to be as a mere subsidiary to Wall Street than a credible rival to it.

