London Calling: U.K. prepares to honor fallen service members on Remembrance Day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
People in the U.K are preparing to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday and honor those who lost their lives while serving in the military. Events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this week’s London Calling, CBS News contributor Simon Bates shows us how the nation is trying to return to normalcy. Bates’s opinions are his own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of CBSN.