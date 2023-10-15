London charities help victims in Israel and Gaza

In the midst of recent events unfolding in the Middle East, London-based charities are stepping up to deliver aid and support to those facing the crisis.

Give It Forward Today (Gift), headquartered in Hendon, north London, is supporting Israelis, and Medical Aid for Palestinians (Map) in Islington is providing aid to Palestinians.

Gift said it leapt into action upon hearing of Hamas' attacks on Israel, collecting essentials for those who have had to flee their homes.

Shira Joseph, a member of the organisation, told BBC London they were tirelessly working day and night, gathering donated items such as toothbrushes, sleeping bags, food parcels, thermal clothes, and other sleeping materials.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"We've been blown away by the response. It's been amazing," she said.

Rabbi Naftali Schiff, the founder of the charity, said the spontaneous outpouring of support within the local Jewish community, many of whom have friends and family in Israel, allowed them to amass a substantial amount of supplies to be distributed through partner organisations within Israel.

"The supplies are going to civilians - families who've had to flee their homes, near the Gaza border. Tens of thousands have had to flee, many families have been decimated, with members of the families killed or missing," Mr Schiff said.

More on Israel Gaza war

Meanwhile, Map is providing healthcare assistance to Palestinians living in the occupied Palestinian territories and refugee camps in Lebanon and Jordan.

The charity's chief executive Melanie Ward told BBC London there had been widespread horror in response to recent events.

Map's work involves supporting medical facilities, providing essential supplies, and ensuring the health and wellbeing of those affected by the latest events in Gaza.

"We are heartened by the response we've had from people across London, from all walks of life, from all faiths," said Ms Ward.

"When the terrifying situation began to develop, our colleagues on the ground immediately went to the warehouse and released medicines to the hospitals in Gaza.

"They released more than £1.3m worth of medical supplies along with mattresses, blankets, and hygiene kits for some of the many, many, many displaced people who are now in Gaza.

"There are bombs falling around them, some of them have run out of electricity."

She said the charity was working to buy all the remaining medical supplies that exist in Gaza and get them to the hospitals "while they still can".

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk