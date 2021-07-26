London cleans up after flash flooding drenches homes, subway

·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Londoners were cleaning up Monday after torrential rain left homes, roads and several subway stations flooded, the second unseasonal inundation in as many weeks.

The Met Office weather agency said 41.6 centimeters (16 inches) of rain fell in central London on Sunday afternoon. Monday was drier, but the Environment Agency said four flood warnings remained in place for southeast England.

Two London hospitals asked patients not to come to the emergency department because of disruption from the floods.

Transport for London said eight stations were closed because of flooding, including Pudding Mill Lane, an above-ground station where video footage showed water surging through a concourse and up stairs.

Residents used buckets, brooms and wooden boards to create makeshift flood defenses for their homes as storm drains were overloaded in parts of the city.

“Having been born and raised in London, I have never seen anything quite like it,” said south London resident Eddie Elliott. “It stands out as the worst I’ve experienced personally ... totally shut down the whole road with buses stood broken down in the water.”

The rain followed a spell of hot, sunny weather that sent Britons to lakes and the sea in search of relief.

Earlier this month a wave of storms caused huge flooding damage and left more than 200 people dead in Germany and Belgium.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Footage Shows Heavy Flooding on Major London Road

    Heavy rains caused widespread flooding in the London area on July 25, the latest severe weather to hit the United Kingdom this month.As of Sunday afternoon, the UK’s Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for London and surrounding areas. Authorities said “torrential showers” would continue impacting southeast England at least until the evening.This video, taken along the A406 road, shows a vehicle stalled in high floodwaters.London Fire Brigade said that officers had received some 300 calls related to flooding.London’s Metropolitan Special Constabulary urged people to not attempt driving through floodwaters. Credit: @cindynguyenn_x via Storyful

  • Malaysian contract doctors walk out to seek fairer treatment

    Hundreds of contract doctors walked off their jobs in Malaysian government hospitals on Monday, demanding fairer treatment for more than 20,000 physicians who work without permanent positions and play a key role in the fight against the country's worsening coronavirus pandemic. Since 2016, new medical school graduates practicing under supervision in hospitals are given temporary contracts rather than being employed permanently due to an influx of medical students.

  • Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Flooding in London

    Heavy rains caused widespread flooding in the London area on July 25, the latest severe weather to hit the United Kingdom this month.As of Sunday afternoon, the UK’s Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for London and surrounding areas. Authorities said “torrential showers” would continue impacting southeast England at least until the evening.This video, taken beneath an overpass on Latchmere Road in Battersea, shows a car trapped in floodwaters.London Fire Brigade said that officers had received some 300 calls related to flooding.London’s Metropolitan Special Constabulary urged people to not attempt driving through floodwaters. Credit: Dominic Aquila via Storyful

  • With $4 billion in losses, Heathrow tells UK: open up travel

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's Heathrow Airport urged Britain on Monday to open up travel to vaccinated passengers after its recovery fell behind Europe, pushing its cumulative pandemic losses to $4 billion. Heathrow, which before the pandemic was the busiest airport in Europe, said that fewer than four million people travelled through the airport in the first half of 2021, a level which would have been surpassed in 18 days of 2019's traffic. It said it now believes 21.5 million passengers will travel through Heathrow in 2021, driven by what it hopes will be pent-up demand for holidays.

  • Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 44 injured

    A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday after the driver apparently fell asleep, killing 10 people and injuring at least 44 others — some of them seriously, authorities said. Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates and was traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kosovo’s capital of Pristina, which is south of Serbia. The 44 injured were transferred to local hospitals.

  • Nigeria school kidnappers abduct man delivering ransom

    Criminals kidnap an elderly man who was sent to pay a ransom for the release of 136 school children.

  • US accused of demonising China in high-level talks

    US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is the most senior official to visit under Mr Biden.

  • Heat wave to cover huge swath of US in coming days, bringing high temperatures to millions

    Authorities predict a high probability of above-average temperatures for much of the U.S. over the next several days as some areas hit the mid-100s.

  • A possible tropical depression is looming. That’s why South Florida is under flood watch

    A low pressure system that was about 200 miles east of Daytona Beach Saturday morning is going to mess with South Florida’s weather through Monday, regardless of development, meteorologists say.

  • Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

    OSLO (Reuters) -An "unusually large meteor" briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo, experts said. A web camera in Holmestrand, south of Oslo, captured a fireball falling from the sky and erupting into a bright flash lighting up a marina. The Norwegian Meteor network was analysing video footage and other data on Sunday to try to pinpoint the meteor's origin and destination.

  • Northern California wildfires merge, forcing more from their homes

    The Dixie fire in Butte County merged with another, smaller fire overnight, swelling to more than 190,000 acres as it burned through neighborhoods.

  • Nearly 130,000 without power after possible tornado rocks Michigan

    Nearly 130,000 homes in Michigan are without power after a possible tornado made landfall in the Detroit area late Saturday evening.

  • Torrent of floodwater washes away cars in Belgium

    Parts of Belgium were devastated by new flooding on Saturday (July 24), local media reported, with torrents of water sweeping away cars.Belgium's French-speaking region of Wallonia was hit the hardest by a renewed deluge coming only weeks after 37 people died in flash flooding.Video showed a rush of floodwater ravaging the town Dinant and carrying cars down its streets.The Belgian weather service RMI predicted further rain and issued thunderstorm warnings for Sunday (July 25).

  • ‘There’s nothing left in Lytton’: the Canadian village destroyed by wildfire – picture essay

    The fire that devastated Lytton is still burning – and First Nation residents say the lack of help from the British Columbia government has been ‘sickening’ Aftermath of the fire in Lytton. Photograph: Cole Burston/For The Guardian Vince Abbott had an afternoon of fishing planned – he was going angling for spring salmon in the nearby river – when he heard shouts of panic and felt a searing heat. After three punishing days of record-breaking temperatures in the Canadian village of Lytton earlier

  • California wildfires force more evacuations as crews rush to make progress before weather shift

    Crews were continuing to battle two massive wildfires in Northern California on Saturday — Dixie and Tamarack — with more residents ordered to flee.

  • Excessive heat is returning to Boise on Sunday. How hot will it get?

    After several days of slightly cooler weather, very high temperatures are on their way for the Treasure Valley.

  • Dayslong wildfire ravages homes in Northern California

    A wildfire that has persisted for over 10 days continues to ravage homes in Northern California as authorities scramble to contain the blaze.

  • Parts of Middle East at breaking point with power cuts and water supplies running out

    Record temperatures have plunged parts of the Middle East into an energy crisis marked by 23-hour power cuts, failing healthcare systems and fuel-related protests. Years of warnings being ignored, resource mismanagement, corruption and climate change - combined with destabilising economic crises - have led to collapsing power grids and fuel shortages that are leaving businesses, hospitals and citizens in despair. Lebanon has been dealing with a minimum of three-hour power cuts a day since the en

  • Shocking video shows firefighters in California ride through blazing flames during Tamarack wildfire

    The UC Davis Fire Department responded to a housing development on the California-Nevada border this week amid the ongoing Tamarack Fire.

  • Heavy thunderstorms spawn tornadoes, flash floods in Midwest

    Severe storms knocked out the power of more than 130,000 people in the region.