A London Couple Wants You to Pet Sit Their Two Golden Retrievers in Their Insane Townhouse for $38K

Back in the day, pet sitting and/or home sitting was something you might do for a week while your neighbors were off vacationing. You'd stop in a few times a day, make sure Fido was fed, water some plants, take in the mail, and so on. For the most part, it was a pretty straightforward job that usually resulted in a good chunk of change at the end of the week. But now, the chance to pet and house sit is up for grabs as a full-time salaried role.

One (presumably quite well-off) couple in London is looking for a live-in caretaker for their two golden retrievers, Milo and Otis, who will also tend to the house and perform basic duties according to Metro. The ideal candidate will perform all daily housekeeping duties, walk the dogs briefly in the morning and evening (plus coordinate with the actual dog walker—yes, that's a separate job 😮), manage any appointments the pooches may have, food shop, greet visitors, take phone calls, and occasionally prepare vegan (lol) meals for the family. While the job posting lists several duties, the main focus of the role does seem to be pet care.

The couple, who travel frequently, reside in a six-story townhouse in Kensington. Benefits of this role include living in said London dream home, the chance to play with two dogs named Milo and Otis, and a salary between £30,000-£32,000 (about $38,500-$41,000 USD). The role is Monday through Friday, with the occasional weekend duty.

It sounds like a pretty sweet gig, if you ask us. Just picture it: Living in London, playing catch with two gorgeous doggos, on the lawn of what I imagine is a very elegant town house. While I'm sure they're looking for a local, it never hurts to apply, right? You can check out the job posting here. If you do get this role, you might need these tips on keeping a house clean with pets. And if you're looking for more of a short-term pet sitting assignment, you may want to consider TrustedHouseSitters, where you can pick up pet-sitting gigs all over the world and are guaranteed a place to stay.

