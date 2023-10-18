London doctor in Gaza says hospital ceiling fell in after blast

A surgeon from London working in Gaza has described the moments after a huge blast hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a plastic surgeon from north London, told the BBC that parts of the hospital in Gaza City were on fire.

He added: "There's broken glass everywhere, there are lots of people who are seeking refuge in the hospital."

Authorities in Gaza say 500 people have died in the explosion.

Speaking shortly after the blast on Tuesday evening, Dr Abu-Sittah said: "We were operating in the hospital, there was a strong explosion and the ceiling fell on the operating room.

"This is a massacre."

He said he had been working every day until 1am in dire conditions, with children comprising 40% of the patients he has seen.

He added that resources were running out fast with water pressure now insufficient to supply some of the equipment.

Dr Abu-Sittah previously told the BBC how the Met Police turned up at his home in London to question his wife.

He said that to have his family "harassed in this way is just bizarre".

The Met Police said Dr Abu-Sittah's home was visited by officers because the force received a report that "a man was planning to travel to a warzone".

